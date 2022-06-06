Broncos WR Tim Patrick Releases 2022 Mission Statement

Skip to main content

Broncos WR Tim Patrick Pines for First 1,000-Yard, Winning Season

Patrick wants what he's never had in Denver.

In one breath, Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick dismissed the notion of statistical goals for the 2022 NFL season.

In the next ...

"Of course, I want to get 1,000 yards," Patrick told reporters on June 1. "I’ve been close, but for what I’m giving on the field, I feel like I’m giving above and beyond."

Who could blame him? Sure-handed and cerebral — not to mention a fan favorite — Patrick has been arguably the Broncos' most reliable receiver since arriving as a little-known commodity in 2017. Keep in mind his starting quarterbacks across that span: Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler, Paxton Lynch, Case Keenum, Joe Flacco, Brandon Allen, Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, Jeff Driskel, and Teddy Bridgewater.

The former undrafted Utah product tallied a 62.4% catch rate last season, notching a career-high 53 receptions for 734 yards. His five receiving touchdowns led the team. Deservedly, following a series of one-year commitments, Patrick, 28, landed a $34 million contract extension last November, netting $18.5 million guaranteed.

Enter Russell Wilson.

“When you see someone carry themselves the right way every day, it makes you up your game not to slack and to put winning first," Patrick said of his new QB. "At the end of the day, we’re all here to win a Super Bowl and if our quarterback does it, no one has an excuse not to do it.”

Considering his talents, Patrick surely will help the Wilson-led Broncos win plenty of games, maybe even playoff games. His primary goal bears no jeopardy.

Whether he cracks the 1K club — stealing enough targets from Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Albert Okwuegbunam, Greg Dulcich, Javonte Williams, and Melvin Gordon — stands less certain. The Broncos' offense is overflowing with pass-catching talent, and Patrick is just another mouth to feed for Wilson.

But, true to character, the latter emphasized that he's prepared to ration if necessary.

"Like I said, I just want to win, so whatever they need me to do, I’m going to do it," Patrick said.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High.
