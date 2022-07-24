Skip to main content

Breaking Down Broncos' 4 Toughest Non-AFC West Opponents on 2022 Schedule

The AFC West will be tough but circle these four games as tremendous obstacles for the Broncos.

The AFC West is shaping up to be the toughest division in the NFL. Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a perennial MVP candidate, Los Angeles Rams' signal-caller Justin Herbert is a budding star, and Derek Carr has been solid for the Las Vegas Raiders over the past eight seasons. 

The Denver Broncos will have an uphill battle for the AFC West crown, but they have more than just their division rivals to worry about on the 2022 regular-season schedule. Which teams outside of the AFC West could derail the Broncos' season?

It's a stiffer schedule than many fans might realize. Let's break it down. 

Indianapolis Colts | Week 5

Indianapolis Colts QB, Matt Ryan (2) runs drills during the Indianapolis Colts mandatory mini training camp on Wednesday, May 8, 2022, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis.

Like the Broncos, the Colts have been a quarterback away from competing, and they finally acquired one that could lead their team back to the promised land. While Matt Ryan isn’t a superstar, he’s played his best football behind a solid offensive line. 

Pro Football Focus ranks Indy’s offensive line 10th in the NFL, citing Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, and Braden Smith as an elite core. This trio will be blocking for 2021 NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor, who has totaled 2,980 yards on the ground through his first two seasons, along with 29 touchdowns. 

The Colts' defense contains superstars, like turnover machine Darius Leonard, who tallied four interceptions and eight forced fumbles in 2021. DeForest Buckner and Kenny Moore are also standouts.

at Baltimore Ravens | Week 13

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to an AFC Divisional Round game Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium.

Lamar Jackson is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the game today. Whether through the air or on the ground, Jackson is a playmaking machine, and Denver learned that first hand in 2021.

Baltimore's running game will be deadlier with the return of JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards. In 2020, the three Ravens mentioned above combined for 2,533 rushing yards, and Baltimore led the league with 3,071 yards on the ground. 

As for the Ravens' defense, they have a secondary that will give any offensive coordinator nightmares. Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey have Pro Bowl and All-Pro accolades, Marcus Williams was the top free-agent safety of 2022, and rookie Kyle Hamilton is a blue-chip prospect. 

Arizona Cardinals | Week 15

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Kyler Murray got a massive payday from the Cardinals for good reason. His ability as a runner is outstanding, which spells bad news for the Broncos, who have had trouble with mobile quarterbacks in the past. 

Murray also has one of the best deep balls in the game, and wideouts DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown benefit immensely from this. Hopkins is still one of the top receivers in the NFL and will be Murray's No. 1 target. 

James Conner had an outstanding first season with the Cardinals posting 752 yards and a whopping 15 touchdowns on the ground. Future Hall-of-Famer J.J. Watt has experienced a dip in production but is still a force rushing the passer, and Budda Baker is one of the best young safeties in the league. 

at Los Angeles Rams | Week 16

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) gestures downfield in the second quarter during Super Bowl 56 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Cincinnati Bengals lost, 23-20. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 1393

The Rams have some of the best talent in the NFL. Mathew Stafford had a tremendous season after being traded front the Detroit Lions, racking up 4,886 yards passing and 41 touchdowns. 

Cooper Kupp is arguably the best wideout in the NFL and posted 1,947 yards receiving and 16 touchdowns with Stafford. Defensively, the Rams have the best defender in the NFL in defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who has 98 sacks in his career. 

If that wasn’t enough, the Rams also have the NFL’s top cornerback in Jalen Ramsey, who shuts down all receivers in his sight. Head coach Sean McVay is one of the best play callers the NFL has ever seen and will continue to work his magic this season.

The defending Super Bowl Champs are a force to be reckoned with.

Bottom Line

Time will tell how well equipped the Russell Wilson-led Broncos are to overcome these obstacles. It's a 17-game schedule now and the AFC West foes, combined with these four opponents, comprise 41% of Denver's 2022 schedule. 

As a starter, Wilson's teams have only missed the playoffs twice over the past decade. That's cause for encouragement. 

Buckle up. 

