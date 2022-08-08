Skip to main content

4 Potential Trade Targets for Broncos to Upgrade Defense

This is how Denver fills its last remaining needs on defense.

Training camp is underway, and plenty of potential trade options are being floated across the NFL. For multiple reasons, some of those options could be enticing for the Denver Broncos. 

The Broncos' defense is having a good showing at camp, but they still have some areas of concern that can be addressed. Today, I'll break down four potential trade targets from around the league that could help these areas of concern in Denver. 

Some of these players may not end up being traded, but each has rumors flying around him. Who are these four players?

DaRon Payne | DL | Washington Commanders

May 24, 2022; Asburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) works with a blocking dummy during drills as part of OTAs at The Park in Ashburn. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Why He's On the Outs

There isn't much reason why Payne has had his name floated about as potentially on the move, and frankly, it doesn't make much sense. He is a strong-run defender and solid pass rusher who is part of a formidable duo on the Commanders' defensive line. 

The only thing that makes some sense is that Payne is in the final year of his deal, and Washington just selected a potential replacement in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. 

Why Should Denver be Interested?

With the Broncos' scheme, they still need a third defensive lineman, and Payne is a good fit for it. It would significantly boost their run defense, and he can work as a 4i-technique. 

Denver signed D.J. Jones, which will be a big boost to a defensive line that struggled in the 2021 season. Adding one more player to the line, even with Payne on the final year of his deal, could be a difference-maker. 

Ben Banogu | OLB| Indianapolis Colts

Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Ben Banogu (52) is blocked by Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Why He's On the Outs

Banogu has been highly disappointing since the Colts drafted him. Since being the 49th pick in the 2019 NFL draft, he has played a total of 440 snaps on defense. At the same time, he has picked up 27 total pressures with three sacks and issues securing tackles. 

It has possibly come to a point where it is time to move on for both parties after dropping from 272 snaps as a rookie to 68 in 2021. 

Why Should Denver be Interested?

Denver is deep at the edge, so adding Banogu would be adding to a strength. However, Denver has multiple injury concerns at the position, with Randy Gregory still working back from an injury. 

The scheme fit is fine for Banogu, but the cost would need to be extremely cheap for additional depth insurance. 

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Jerry Tillery | DL | Los Angeles Chargers

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Jerry Tillery (99) moves in against Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Why He's On the Outs

Tillery hasn't been a major disappointment as he has done well as a pass rusher. He has played almost 2,000 snaps, with 76 total pressures and 11 sacks. 

Tillery's issue has been poor play against the run, where Pro Football Focus has graded him with a 46.3 in 2021, the highest in his career. 

The Chargers have brought in multiple defensive linemen and drafted another this offseason. However, based on some reports from the Chargers camp, Tillery has lost his starting job. 

Why Should Denver be Interested?

The Broncos are still looking for a third starter on their defensive line to pair with D.J. and Dre'Mont Jones. Right now, that seems to be DeShawn Williams, with McTelvin Agim, and Eyioma Uwazurike. The issue with Tillery is similar to Agim; both of them have their problems when it comes to run defense. 

Tillery has tools to work with as a pass rusher, but that also is part of why the Chargers trading him seems unlikely. On top of that, trading a young player with pass rush potential to a division foe doesn't happen. 

Kemoko Turay | OLB | San Francisco 49ers

Jul 27, 2022; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Kemoko Turay (53) warms up during Training Camp at the SAP Performance Facility near Levi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Why He's On the Outs

While he signed with the Niners in April, Turay is far down the depth. This could be a late roster cut, but a similar trade that general managers George Paton and John Lynch worked out with Jonas Griffith last year would be a way to secure the player. 

Why Should Denver be Interested?

Edge is a position the Broncos are strong at, so it would have to be a cheap trade. Turay has good athleticism, and length can be worked with, but it is unlikely. 

The question for Denver is whether he would be an upgrade on defense or special teams over the fifth or sixth edge Denver currently has. 

Edge is a position the Broncos are strong at, so it would have to be a cheap trade. Turay has good athleticism, and length can be worked with, but it is unlikely.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The question for Denver is whether he would be an upgrade on defense or special teams over the fifth or sixth edge Denver currently has.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Jul 27, 2022; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Kemoko Turay (53) warms up during Training Camp at the SAP Performance Facility near Levi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
News

4 Potential Trade Targets for Broncos to Upgrade Defense

By Erick Trickel33 seconds ago
Denver Broncos quarterback Josh Johnson (11) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

7 Broncos' Vets on Notice Entering Preseason

By Bob Morris15 hours ago
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Broncos Camp: 5 Takeaways from First Two Weeks of Practice

By Chad Jensen22 hours ago
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and center Lloyd Cushenberry (79) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Lloyd Cushenberry III Dishes on QB Russell Wilson's Minute Attention to Detail

By Keith CummingsAug 7, 2022 1:46 PM EDT
Denver Broncos wide receiver (80) Rod Smith catches a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
News

Broncos Who Belong in Hall of Fame: Rod Smith

By Thomas HallAug 7, 2022 1:33 PM EDT
Baron Browning
News

Coach Hackett Shares 'Unbelievable' Early Returns on Baron Browning's Switch to OLB

By Keith CummingsAug 6, 2022 9:17 PM EDT
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Nathaniel Hackett Addresses the Fist-Fight on Day 10 of Broncos Camp

By Chad JensenAug 6, 2022 7:15 PM EDT
Denver Broncos general manager George Paton observes OTA workouts at the UC Health Training Center.
News

3 Injuries that Will Greatly Affect Broncos' Final Roster Math

By Thomas HallAug 6, 2022 6:52 PM EDT
Albert Okwuegbunam, Melvin Gordon
News

Broncos Camp Hints at How Nathaniel Hackett is Involving RBs & TEs in Passing Game

By Erick TrickelAug 6, 2022 6:29 PM EDT