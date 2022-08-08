4 Potential Trade Targets for Broncos to Upgrade Defense

Why He's On the Outs

There isn't much reason why Payne has had his name floated about as potentially on the move, and frankly, it doesn't make much sense. He is a strong-run defender and solid pass rusher who is part of a formidable duo on the Commanders' defensive line.

The only thing that makes some sense is that Payne is in the final year of his deal, and Washington just selected a potential replacement in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Why Should Denver be Interested?

With the Broncos' scheme, they still need a third defensive lineman, and Payne is a good fit for it. It would significantly boost their run defense, and he can work as a 4i-technique.

Denver signed D.J. Jones, which will be a big boost to a defensive line that struggled in the 2021 season. Adding one more player to the line, even with Payne on the final year of his deal, could be a difference-maker.