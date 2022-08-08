4 Potential Trade Targets for Broncos to Upgrade Defense
Training camp is underway, and plenty of potential trade options are being floated across the NFL. For multiple reasons, some of those options could be enticing for the Denver Broncos.
The Broncos' defense is having a good showing at camp, but they still have some areas of concern that can be addressed. Today, I'll break down four potential trade targets from around the league that could help these areas of concern in Denver.
Some of these players may not end up being traded, but each has rumors flying around him. Who are these four players?
DaRon Payne | DL | Washington Commanders
Why He's On the Outs
There isn't much reason why Payne has had his name floated about as potentially on the move, and frankly, it doesn't make much sense. He is a strong-run defender and solid pass rusher who is part of a formidable duo on the Commanders' defensive line.
The only thing that makes some sense is that Payne is in the final year of his deal, and Washington just selected a potential replacement in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft.
Why Should Denver be Interested?
With the Broncos' scheme, they still need a third defensive lineman, and Payne is a good fit for it. It would significantly boost their run defense, and he can work as a 4i-technique.
Denver signed D.J. Jones, which will be a big boost to a defensive line that struggled in the 2021 season. Adding one more player to the line, even with Payne on the final year of his deal, could be a difference-maker.
Ben Banogu | OLB| Indianapolis Colts
Why He's On the Outs
Banogu has been highly disappointing since the Colts drafted him. Since being the 49th pick in the 2019 NFL draft, he has played a total of 440 snaps on defense. At the same time, he has picked up 27 total pressures with three sacks and issues securing tackles.
It has possibly come to a point where it is time to move on for both parties after dropping from 272 snaps as a rookie to 68 in 2021.
Why Should Denver be Interested?
Denver is deep at the edge, so adding Banogu would be adding to a strength. However, Denver has multiple injury concerns at the position, with Randy Gregory still working back from an injury.
The scheme fit is fine for Banogu, but the cost would need to be extremely cheap for additional depth insurance.
Jerry Tillery | DL | Los Angeles Chargers
Why He's On the Outs
Tillery hasn't been a major disappointment as he has done well as a pass rusher. He has played almost 2,000 snaps, with 76 total pressures and 11 sacks.
Tillery's issue has been poor play against the run, where Pro Football Focus has graded him with a 46.3 in 2021, the highest in his career.
The Chargers have brought in multiple defensive linemen and drafted another this offseason. However, based on some reports from the Chargers camp, Tillery has lost his starting job.
Why Should Denver be Interested?
The Broncos are still looking for a third starter on their defensive line to pair with D.J. and Dre'Mont Jones. Right now, that seems to be DeShawn Williams, with McTelvin Agim, and Eyioma Uwazurike. The issue with Tillery is similar to Agim; both of them have their problems when it comes to run defense.
Tillery has tools to work with as a pass rusher, but that also is part of why the Chargers trading him seems unlikely. On top of that, trading a young player with pass rush potential to a division foe doesn't happen.
Kemoko Turay | OLB | San Francisco 49ers
Why He's On the Outs
While he signed with the Niners in April, Turay is far down the depth. This could be a late roster cut, but a similar trade that general managers George Paton and John Lynch worked out with Jonas Griffith last year would be a way to secure the player.
Why Should Denver be Interested?
Edge is a position the Broncos are strong at, so it would have to be a cheap trade. Turay has good athleticism, and length can be worked with, but it is unlikely.
The question for Denver is whether he would be an upgrade on defense or special teams over the fifth or sixth edge Denver currently has.
