SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Two Gameday Changes Broncos Should Consider Making Around Vic Fangio

Erick Trickel

In the 16-14 loss to the Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos' head coach once again showed a huge weakness — and it boils down to his inexperience. Vic Fangio simply doesn't know how to properly manage the game clock, especially in critical moments when his defense is on the field, and something he said on Tuesday provided a glaring insight into why it's an issue. 

Unfortunately, this insight only creates a bigger issue.

During his press conference on Tuesday, Fangio accepted blame for the poor clock management vs. the Titans and to paraphrase him, said that he was too focused on what to call next for the defense. That is something head coaches have to pay attention to, after all, but managing the game is the priority. 

This leads to a question as to whether Fangio needs more help on the sideline. Although he said on Wednesday that he has no plans to change his clock-management M.O., it's a problem that needs to be addressed sooner than later. 

To fix it, there are a couple of possible solutions Fangio could consider going forward: 

1: Fangio hands the defensive play-calling duties over to defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. 

2: The Broncos hire a coach or staffer who has the specific job of managing the clock, allowing Fangio to focus elsewhere. 

What's next for the Broncos heading into Week 2? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Of course, the option of doing both is on the table but really only one of them needs to happen.

Having your head coach calling plays isn't atypical in the NFL, especially on offense. When it comes to defense, though, the success of the head coach wanes with next-to-no proven success of the coach calling the plays and still winning games, at least, not in the modern era. Bill Belichick did it in 2010 and 2011 where the Patriots won 27-of-32 regular-season games they played. 

However, Belichick also did it in 2000 where New England went 5-11 and so he handed the play-calling duties over the next year. Relinquishing the play-calling duties can be done, but Belichick is a future Hall-of-Fame head coach and benefitted from having a certain quarterback for two decades to take the pressure off the defense.

Something needs to change with Fangio's approach. In four of the 17 games as the Broncos' head coach, the defense has had the lead with under 30 seconds to go but still lost. Each of those games had obvious moments where the clock management was a major issue, but none was more evident than the Titans game. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (5)
No. 1-2
Denver_guy
Denver_guy

Why not just hire a real head coach then?

Brew77
Brew77

I agree with on all your points leaving the game with 2 timeouts is inexcusable no matter what excuse you come up with. My question is with both Munchak and Shurmur having head coaching experience one of them should have seen what was developing and got in Fangio’s ear and helped him out so why didn’t they? A coaching staff should work together in all situations and when the 2 minute warning happened and the Titans were 15 yards away from FG range one of them should have explained the situation a FG was coming miss or make and the offense needed time because I don’t think anybody thought Gostkowski would miss another one.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gut Reaction: Blame for Broncos' 16-14 Loss to Titans Falls at Vic Fangio's Feet

The Broncos had every opportunity to beat the Titans on Monday night but Vic Fangio's coaching foibles gave away the game.

Lance Sanderson

by

wyattb0509

7 Winners, 5 Losers from Broncos' 16-14 Loss to Titans

The Broncos came up short in the clutch in Week 1. Who were the big winners and losers at the player level?

Chad Jensen

by

Goodfan

Fangio Explains Why he Didn't Call Timeout as Time Was Running Out vs. Titans

Vic Fangio is taking responsibility for the closing seconds of the Broncos' 16-14 loss to the Titans.

Chad Jensen

by

JenniferInAZ79

Broncos Individual Player Grades For Week 1 vs. Titans Revealed

From the good, to the bad, to the ugly, which Broncos earned the most noteworthy grades in Week 1 vs. the Titans?

Erick Trickel

Fangio's Defense Again Comes Up Small as Broncos Squander Late-Game Lead, Fall to Titans 16-14

The Broncos botched what should have been a solid win in the home-opener against a playoff-caliber opponent. And the snafus came in the clutch, once again.

Chad Jensen

by

CharlieBeagle

Tim Tebow Gets Lambasted for Being Greedy in New John Elway Book

A new book about John Elway's life written by Jason Cole gave fans an inside look at Tim Tebow's short-lived tenure as the starting quarterback of the Broncos. Turns out, Tebow Time in Denver wasn't always smooth sailing.

Chad Jensen

by

Liquidmuse3

Broncos Announce Trio of Roster Moves, Including Two Signings

The Broncos made a trio of roster moves on Wednesday.

Chad Jensen

by

Chad Jensen

Broncos' RB Phillip Lindsay Battling Turf Toe, New Report Reveals Injury Timetable

The injury bug seemingly has it out for the Denver Broncos. In less than a week's time, the Broncos saw four Pro-Bowl players go down with injury.

Chad Jensen

by

OzzieD

Broncos Reached Out to Free-Agent Pass Rusher Cameron Wake but No Deal, per Report

The Broncos continued their pursuit of a veteran pass rusher but once again, it was a swing and a miss, this time with Cameron Wake.

Chad Jensen

by

Njames5639