Did you blink? Because somehow the NFL regular season is already halfway in the books.

The Denver Broncos sit at an unfortunate 3-5 record, a position this franchise has found itself in repeatedly since Peyton Manning retired. Despite the Broncos' struggles overall, the team has still had plenty of individual bright spots to date in this tumultuous year.

Sure, it would be better if instead of individual accolades and performers, the Broncos were winning more football games and competing with the upper echelon of the league, but it’s 2020 and positives have to be appreciated when given the chance.

In case you missed it, through the first half of the 2020 season, the Broncos have found themselves with three first-team All-Pros performances according to Pro Football Focus. These individual standout performances haven't added up to a winning product on the field, due in part to the struggles of the interior offensive line, a young up-and-down quarterback, and an injury-depleted roster.

What should capture all of Broncos Country's attention is that of the team's three midseason All-Pro studs, two are in the final year of their contracts. Although the takeaway might be that it's better to have great players (even if they have just one year of control left) than to not, it's a concerning situation.

Garett Bolles has always had the physical tools to become a standout tackle. However, the first-round pick had yet to live up to his draft pedigree — until this season.

Blame how raw he was coming out of college, the inconsistencies in offensive line coaches and his neighbor at the left guard position, or quarterbacks who do little-to-nothing to help the O-line, but Bolles appears to have finally turned the corner and turned it hard.

Yes, the NFL has been holding off on the holding penalties this season for the most part, but there were signs of Bolles finally breaking through last season as he finished the last half of the year extremely well. The left tackle is playing with much better balance and staying over his feet better, while remaining patient in his sets.

There have been a few games where 'old Bolles' has flashed some of his bad habits, but watching the tape it’s hard to ignore his tools and improved play. From former adequate starter to now being a difference maker, Bolles perhaps is the most valuable player the Broncos have right now given his position, age, and play.

The right tackle situation is still extremely disconcerting for Denver, but the left tackle finally appears to be somewhat stable for the first time since Ryan Clady (pre-lisfranc injury). If Denver doesn’t retain Bolles after going through the years of struggles and how nearly impossible it is to find good tackles, it should be viewed as malpractice and received with great irritance in the fanbase.

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The next and perhaps least surprising starter to make PFF's All-Pro list is Broncos’ starting safety Justin Simmons. While some were concerned about his early season performances, Simmons has continued his great play from last season in this season.

It is unfortunate Denver didn’t work out a deal with him before the season as now the team is in an extreme bind with just one tag between Simmons and Bolles. Will Denver be able to retain both?

That is shaping up to be one of the bigger storylines this offseason. Simmons plays the less-valuable position and it remains to be seen whether Vic Fangio and John Elway value the safety position enough to make Simmons one of the highest paid in the league, but he is playing at a phenomenal level this season and the recognition is well-deserved.

Aside from Bolles, perhaps the Broncos' biggest revelation this season is cornerback Bryce Callahan. After being signed in the 2019 after his four-year stint with the Chicago Bears, there was a large amount of hype surrounding the nickel cornerback as he followed Fangio to the Mile High City.

Coming off foot surgery, the Broncos still signed him and Callahan went on to aggravate the injury during training camp and missed the entirety of the 2019 campaign. That made getting any contribution from him this year a question mark, let alone being able to project what level of play the sixth-year corner would provide.

Howeve,r Callahan's ability has been beyond anyone’s expectation. He was really missed last week as Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons sliced their way through the Denver secondary.

Callahan also is, ideally, the slot corner in sub-packages but has held his own on the boundary this year as well. The corner is still under control for next season, even though he accepted a paycut this past offseason.

The Broncos find themselves on the brink of playing themselves out of the playoff hunt if the team doesn’t manage to pull out a ‘W’ this week against the Las Vegas Raiders. However, the Broncos have a legitimate chance to win on Sunday and be right back in it.

With three players performing as well as Bolles, Simmons, and Callahan have this year, the Broncos clearly have players to build around.

The question remains; can Denver retain them all and can this trio sustain this level of play? That remains to be seen.

Either way, enjoy the performances they're turning in for what they are as the three deserve all the praise they're currently garnering, even if it only clouds the Broncos' financial decision-making next spring.

Follow Nick on Twitter @NickKendellMHH and @MileHighHuddle.