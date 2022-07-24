Skip to main content

Broncos Player Profile: Tyreik McAllister #39 | Running Back

How can Tyreik McAllister play into the Denver's backfield battle?

The Denver Broncos enter 2022 with Javonte Williams at running back and re-signed Melvin Gordon. However, the Broncos still need to fill out the depth at the position. 

Mike Boone is the favorite to round out the top-3, but can Tyreik McAllister step up and take a spot? Let's dive into McAllister's resume for some insight. 

College Career

McAllister attended Charleston, where he started all but five of his 45 games. He had a productive college career where he showed how explosive he could be, but the question is, will transition to the NFL?

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Draft

McCallister didn't hear his name called in the 2022 NFL draft, but the Broncos quickly showed interest and signed him as a college free agent. 

2022 Outlook

With the top-2 spots cemented, the question is, how many total running backs will the Broncos carry? Boone seems to have a solid grasp of the third spot, but if the team keeps a fourth, it will be up for grabs. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Damarea Crockett is the only other running back the Broncos have on the roster besides Boone and McAllister. So that fourth spot would come down to Crockett and McAllister. Special teams will play a huge factor in deciding that issue. 

Crockett and McAllister are two very different types of running back. McAllister has more explosive ability and speed, while Crockett brings more power. 

It'll be interesting to see whether Denver keeps a fourth running back and how the competition shapes up behind Williams and Gordon. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Tyreik McAllister
News

Broncos Player Profile: Tyreik McAllister #39 | RB

By Erick Trickel28 seconds ago
Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Derek Carr.
News

Broncos' Offensive Position Groups Ranked vs. AFC West Rivals

By Brennan Grose14 hours ago
Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Broncos Player Profile: Justin Strnad #40 | ILB

By Erick Trickel18 hours ago
Russell Wilson Denver Broncos
News

Answering Broncos' Biggest Question Entering Training Camp

By Chad Jensen19 hours ago
Denver Bronco tight end Dylan Parham (48) during rookie mini camp drills at UCHealth Training Center.
News

Broncos Player Profile: Dylan Parham #48 | TE

By Erick TrickelJul 23, 2022 11:39 AM EDT
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) works out during a Denver Broncos mini camp at UCHealth Training Center.
News

8 Broncos in Line for a Pro Bowl Invitation in 2022

By Thomas HallJul 22, 2022 9:37 PM EDT
Denver Broncos safety Jamar Johnson (41) celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Rams following a preseason game at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos Player Profile: Jamar Johnson #41 | S

By Erick TrickelJul 22, 2022 7:37 PM EDT
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts after he was called for a foul in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Crypto.com Arena.
News

LeBron James Responds to Ex-Broncos QB's Viral Social Media Tirade

By Chad JensenJul 22, 2022 5:28 PM EDT
Denver Broncos safety Caden Sterns (30) intercepts a pass by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (not pictured) during the second half at AT&T Stadium.
News

S Caden Sterns Credits Two Broncos Vets for His Rookie Emergence

By Keith CummingsJul 22, 2022 2:31 PM EDT