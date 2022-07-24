The Denver Broncos enter 2022 with Javonte Williams at running back and re-signed Melvin Gordon. However, the Broncos still need to fill out the depth at the position.

Mike Boone is the favorite to round out the top-3, but can Tyreik McAllister step up and take a spot? Let's dive into McAllister's resume for some insight.

College Career

McAllister attended Charleston, where he started all but five of his 45 games. He had a productive college career where he showed how explosive he could be, but the question is, will transition to the NFL?

Draft

McCallister didn't hear his name called in the 2022 NFL draft, but the Broncos quickly showed interest and signed him as a college free agent.

2022 Outlook

With the top-2 spots cemented, the question is, how many total running backs will the Broncos carry? Boone seems to have a solid grasp of the third spot, but if the team keeps a fourth, it will be up for grabs.

Damarea Crockett is the only other running back the Broncos have on the roster besides Boone and McAllister. So that fourth spot would come down to Crockett and McAllister. Special teams will play a huge factor in deciding that issue.

Crockett and McAllister are two very different types of running back. McAllister has more explosive ability and speed, while Crockett brings more power.

It'll be interesting to see whether Denver keeps a fourth running back and how the competition shapes up behind Williams and Gordon.

