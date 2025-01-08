Underdog Broncos Given 'Best' Advice for Bills Tilt by NFL.com
The Denver Broncos finished the 2024 season with a 10-7 record and a playoff berth. Bo Nix had a fantastic rookie campaign, throwing for 3,775 yards and scoring 34 total touchdowns, while the defense dominated with a franchise-record 63 sacks.
In NFL.com’s final regular season power rankings, the Broncos finished just outside the top 10 at No. 11, good for third in the AFC West. Eric Edholm believes that the Broncos entering the playoffs young and hungry is their best bet to make some noise.
“The Broncos are painting themselves as the young, hungry bunch with nothing to lose after ending an eight-season postseason drought, and honestly, that's probably their best way to go about approaching these playoffs. They're significant wild-card underdogs against the mighty Bills, and yet there's still a path to victory in Buffalo, where the Bills did have to sweat out a couple of close shaves on their way to an 8-0 mark this season. Don't forget about Sean Payton leading a rousing last-second win for the Broncos at Highmark Stadium last season, even if that only counts for so much now. The main problem is that I don't think the Broncos will stick with the run enough to exploit a potential weakness there for Buffalo, and Denver hasn't exactly stacked up amazingly well against the league's heavyweights this season," Edholm wrote.
The Broncos are 8.5-point underdogs vx. the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium, where Payton led them to a 24-22 victory last year. The Broncos should embrace this young and hungry mentality because it is authentic to their team and not just some gimmick to put on a headline.
The average age for the Broncos is 26, and most of their best players, like Bo Nix, Marvin Mims Jr., and Nik Bonitto, are 25 or younger. This Broncos team exemplifies youth and recklessness.
The Broncos weren’t even supposed to be in the playoff conversation, but they battled through 2024 to clinch a spot, and at this point, they’re playing with house money. Now is the time to be young and reckless, take risks, and bet on themselves because there’s nothing to lose.
We’ve seen the competitive fire from Nix, and that infectious confidence could be the edge Denver needs to upset one of the juggernauts in the AFC. Regardless of Saturday’s outcome, the Broncos' 2024 season has been a colossal step forward and away from the mediocrity of the last eight years.
