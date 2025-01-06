Report: Jets Request HC Interview with Broncos DC Vance Joseph
Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph could return to the NFL head-coaching ranks.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday the New York Jets have requested permission to interview Joseph for their HC vacancy. It's uncertain as of this writing whether that permission was granted.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Joseph, 52, is expected to be a hot name in coaching circles after Denver led the league in sacks and placed third in points allowed during the regular season. Under his tutelage, cornerback Patrick Surtain II earned his third Pro Bowl selection while outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, a first-time Pro Bowler, finished third in quarterback takedowns (13.5).
The Broncos' defense also ranked within the top-10 in several other categories: rushing yards allowed per game (third), red zone percentage (third), total yards allowed per game (seventh), and interceptions forced (ninth).
Joseph was hired by Broncos coach Sean Payton in 2023 after serving four years as the Arizona Cardinals' DC — and before that, Denver's HC from 2017-18.
"He's smart, he's a great communicator, he's got a very calm, I would say strong, voice. Man, his players play extremely hard for him. He's been a great addition to our staff," Payton told reporters Monday.
"I think Vance is going to be a head coach again."
Joseph isn't the only member of the playoff-bound Broncos staff to begin garnering outside attention; NFL Network's Jane Slater reported that senior personnel executive David Shaw will interview for the New Orleans Saints HC position.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!