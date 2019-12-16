Fangio Addresses Von Miller's Post-Game Despair Following Chiefs Loss

Following the Denver Broncos' 23-3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, star linebacker Von Miller appeared to be at the end of his rope. The Broncos had just lost their ninth consecutive game to the bitter Division rivals and after all the changes his team has undergone, trying to find the winning formula post-Super Bowl 50, nothing has seemed to work.

“We’ve tried everything," Miller said post-game. "We’ve tried everything on and off the football field. We’ve tried all different coaches, all different players. I really don’t know what’s going on. If I did, I would be the first to execute whatever plan it is to make everything better. I’m just at a loss for words.”

Miller went onto castigate his teammates for not stepping up to help their embattled rookie QB Drew Lock in a hostile environment and inclement conditions. By the time he was done, Miller appeared to be in on the brink of despair, saying that it was about more than winning and losing. It's the way the Broncos have continued to lose these big-stage games.

"It’s defeating and it’s more than just winning or losing, it just defeats my soul to go out there and play the way we play and lose the way you lose" Miller said.

Miller's borderline despondency has local media and fans concerned, and for good reason. The Super Bowl 50 MVP is usually very upbeat and optimistic, even in the wake of a loss. But three consecutive losing seasons, juxtaposed with the fact that Miller has been to the top of the mountain and seen the view from on-high, have taken its toll on the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Vic Fangio, the epitome of NFL stoicism, chalked up Miller's emotional post-game remarks simply to the bitterness of the moment.

“I heard a little bit of it," the Broncos head coach said on Monday. "I just think he’s—the frustration of losing to those guys again. He’s been here the last four years now to where it hasn’t been a winning season, but he’s been a positive influence and a positive part of this team, and that will continue. I just think it’s more frustration.”

If Miller's current state of mind is a reflection of how the team feels sitting at 5-9 and officially eliminated from the playoffs for the fourth-straight year, Fangio might have a problem on his hands. But then again, Fangio accepted a job that required a total makeover emotionally and a culture rebuild from the very foundations of the locker room.

Is there a disconnect perhaps? Is Miller not buying whatever it is Fangio's been selling this season? After all, Miller has had the worst statistical season of his career playing in Fangio's scheme and the consistency simply hasn't been there at the team level either.

“I don’t think we’re not on the same page, but yeah I’ll talk to Von," Fangio said. "I always do.”

What happens next for the Broncos and Drew Lock? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

What it Means

Look, by virtue of their 0-4 start to this season, it was evident that Fangio's first year was going to be about rebuilding the culture and imprinting his way of doing things on the Broncos locker room and coaching staff.

This season has been about development and in that vein, we've seen a lot to be encouraged by. From the emergence of players like LB Alexander Johnson and S Justin Simmons, to WR Courtland Sutton and rookie TE Noah Fant, Fangio and his coaches have gotten results at the individual level.

The question that has plagued the Broncos since Peyton Manning hung up his cleats appears to be answered now. Drew Lock is 2-1 as a starter, with a great chance to go 4-1 this year, and while he's coming off a butt-kicking at Arrowhead Stadium, nothing he did in that game refutes the notion that he's got what it takes to be the Broncos' future franchise quarterback.

This team has the quarterback and young nucleus to build around. That's the encouraging part. And the good news is, the Broncos will enter the 2020 offseason with north of $70 million in salary-cap space and are projected to have as many as 12 draft picks.

Sunday proved that the gap in talent between the Chiefs and Broncos is a mile wide but one more excellent free-agent and draft haul by this front office, combined with the development and emergence of the young core, could see this team finally turn the ship around under Fangio in 2020. Fangio believes this team is on the right path, despite the less-than-stellar results in the standings.

“I think so," Fangio said. "It’s hard to claim that with the season the way it’s gone, but I do believe that.”

The question is, can Von Miller hang on long enough to be a part of it? He says he wants to be part of the turnaround, but that turnaround has already cost him four of his prime NFL years. Only time will tell.

In the meantime, give the linebacker the benefit of the doubt and the room to react emotionally to what was another crushing defeat at the hands of the Chiefs. My bet is that Miller will be recharged and singing a different tune when he takes the podium on Thursday.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.