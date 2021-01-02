SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Broncos CB Bryce Callahan to Avoid Surgery on Foot, Doesn't Need 'Extensive Rehab'

Zack Kelberman

Preceding the Denver Broncos' final regular-season practice was a sliver of good news on mothballed cornerback Bryce Callahan.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio reaffirmed Friday that Callahan will not require surgery to repair the foot injury that cut short his stellar 2020 campaign.

"No," Fangio said.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Even better, the All-Pro-caliber slot defender won't need, as Fangio termed it, "extensive rehab" in the months ahead. Callahan and star linebacker Von Miller, who missed the entire season with an ankle injury, could benefit merely from R&R, and it's possible what rehab they do undergo will continue at the team's Dove Valley facility.

“I'm not sure on that. I do think they'll be some rehab going on here," he said. "Sometimes some of these injuries don't take extensive rehab, they take just time. I think both of those kind of fall in that category a little bit, but we will keep abreast of them and their rehab and what they need to do.”

Any foot malady is especially worrisome for Callahan given his recent history. The sixth-year pro was forced to sit out 2019 after a screw bent in his surgically-repaired foot — an issue that dates back to his time with the Chicago Bears. He also missed the Broncos' Week 9 loss to Atlanta due to his nagging foot.

His foot started bothering him again in Denver's Week 12 loss to New Orleans, though Fangio stated it's a "different" issue — despite reported fears to the contrary. Callahan was moved to injured reserve on Dec. 2.

Callahan was performing at a Pro Bowl level this season, his first on the field in the Mile High City after inking a three-year, $21 million free-agent contract in March 2019. He collected 36 solo tackles, five pass deflections, and two interceptions across nine appearances, grading out as Pro Football Focus' No. 2 overall CB (as of Dec. 1). He entered December having allowed the lowest opposing passer rating (44.8) of any NFL CB, per PFF.

Barring a catastrophic setback, Callahan, 29, will preserve his spot as the Broncos' CB1 in his contract year, earning $6.5 million in base salary and counting $8.715 million against the salary cap.

Whether he stays off the trainer's table amid that process is, unfortunately, a different story.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL and @MileHighHuddle

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos Predicted to Draft Ohio State QB Justin Fields with First-Round Pick

Drew Lock might have serious competition in 2021.

Zack Kelberman

by

trapblock

Broncos Urged to Fire Pat Shurmur, Hire Top Kyle Shanahan Assistant as OC

Here's an idea.

Zack Kelberman

by

debil orange

Fangio Uncorks Ominous Warning to Jerry Jeudy After 5-Drop Performance

Vic Fangio had a message for Jerry Jeudy following Week 16's ugly performance.

Chad Jensen

by

EdJL

Elway Tips Broncos' Hand on Drew Lock's Future: 'We Still Have High Hopes'

Did John Elway telegraph to Broncos Country the team's intention with Drew Lock next year?

Chad Jensen

by

SB50lives

Broncos Advised to 'Fix' Team by Acquiring Raiders QB Marcus Mariota

Denver should "legitimately press" Drew Lock.

Zack Kelberman

by

Breed

Broncos at Chargers Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 16

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsLAC. Can the Broncos sweep the Chargers for the second straight year?

Chad Jensen

by

jammy4041

Broncos Country Lashes Out at Elway, Fangio Over State of Team

With the team sitting at 5-9 heading into Week 16, Broncos fans uncorked on John Elway and Vic Fangio.

Chad Jensen

by

DMaish

Jerry Jeudy Has Blunt Response to Dropping 5 Passes in Loss to Chargers

A football first for the No. 15 overall pick.

Zack Kelberman

by

PMcGok

Biggest Winners & Losers in Broncos' 19-16 Loss to Chargers Revealed

The Broncos dropped their 10th loss of the season in L.A. Who were the biggest winners and losers?

Luke Patterson

by

Scottydog123

5 CBs Broncos Could Target in 2021 Draft

These are the five cornerback prospects in the 2021 NFL draft Broncos fans should memorize.

Erick Trickel

by

ErickTrickel