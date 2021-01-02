Preceding the Denver Broncos' final regular-season practice was a sliver of good news on mothballed cornerback Bryce Callahan.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio reaffirmed Friday that Callahan will not require surgery to repair the foot injury that cut short his stellar 2020 campaign.

"No," Fangio said.

Even better, the All-Pro-caliber slot defender won't need, as Fangio termed it, "extensive rehab" in the months ahead. Callahan and star linebacker Von Miller, who missed the entire season with an ankle injury, could benefit merely from R & R, and it's possible what rehab they do undergo will continue at the team's Dove Valley facility.

“I'm not sure on that. I do think they'll be some rehab going on here," he said. "Sometimes some of these injuries don't take extensive rehab, they take just time. I think both of those kind of fall in that category a little bit, but we will keep abreast of them and their rehab and what they need to do.”

Any foot malady is especially worrisome for Callahan given his recent history. The sixth-year pro was forced to sit out 2019 after a screw bent in his surgically-repaired foot — an issue that dates back to his time with the Chicago Bears. He also missed the Broncos' Week 9 loss to Atlanta due to his nagging foot.

His foot started bothering him again in Denver's Week 12 loss to New Orleans, though Fangio stated it's a "different" issue — despite reported fears to the contrary. Callahan was moved to injured reserve on Dec. 2.

Callahan was performing at a Pro Bowl level this season, his first on the field in the Mile High City after inking a three-year, $21 million free-agent contract in March 2019. He collected 36 solo tackles, five pass deflections, and two interceptions across nine appearances, grading out as Pro Football Focus' No. 2 overall CB (as of Dec. 1). He entered December having allowed the lowest opposing passer rating (44.8) of any NFL CB, per PFF.

Barring a catastrophic setback, Callahan, 29, will preserve his spot as the Broncos' CB1 in his contract year, earning $6.5 million in base salary and counting $8.715 million against the salary cap.

Whether he stays off the trainer's table amid that process is, unfortunately, a different story.

