Fangio Hasn't Lost Trust in Broncos QB Drew Lock: 'Ready to Move Past' Week 12

Zack Kelberman

Vic Fangio is on to Kansas City.

After Sunday's loss against New Orleans in which he was not allowed to field a quarterback, the Denver Broncos head coach has forgiven even if he hasn't yet forgotten about the now-infamous COVID-19 protocol incident.

He made that clear Monday when asked if his trust in starting QB Drew Lock has been shaken by the recent events.

 “I don't think so," Fangio said. "I mean, yeah, we're all disappointed that it happened. It's not just Drew—I know Drew's getting the bulk of it because he's the starter—but there was four of them in there and you'd like for one of them to take the lead and make sure that they're spaced out far enough. But again, it's just like with my kids. My kids have done things that have disappointed me during their upbringings, but I still love them and I still love Drew and all the quarterbacks. They made a mistake that we're ready to move past.”

As most know, Lock, backup Brett Rypien, and practice-squadder Blake Bortles held a film session last Tuesday with COVID-positive QB Jeff Driskel. The NFL determined the three were "high-risk close contacts" of Driskel and required a five-day quarantine, disqualifying them from suiting up. The league also reviewed security footage which purportedly showed the players not continually wearing masks or properly distancing inside the team's Dove Valley headquarters.

The episode incensed Fangio, who publicly threatened to fine Lock and company for failing to follow the in-house rules that help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

“Yeah, we're going to consider all that and try and see what the League has—if they have anything planned. And if not, then we'll take our measures,” he said Monday.

Lock, Rypien, and Bortles each tested negative for the virus on Tuesday and were taken off the reserve/COVID-19 list. They're cleared to practice Wednesday as the Broncos begin full-scale preparations for Week 13, a road tilt against the 10-1 Chiefs.

"They'll be continually tested every day just like everybody else," Fangio said.

