Vic Fangio Trolls Cowboys After Broncos Blowout Win

Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Vic Fangio Trolls Cowboys After Blowout Win: 'How About Them Broncos?'

    Spicy Vic is the best Vic.
    Author:

    Everything is bigger in Texas — including the Denver Broncos' confidence.

    "How about them Broncos?" head coach Vic Fangio boasted after Sunday's 30-16 upset victory over Dallas, referencing the famous Cowboys catchphrase.

    Although quite the deviation from the stoic norm, fist-pumping, vinegar-spitting Fangio deserves the victory lap. His team took on his sudden persona change amid its Week 9 drubbing at JerryWorld, an affair not as competitive as the score makes it seem. This was all Denver, top to bottom, from the opening whistle.

    And his defense — his baby — led the charge, limiting the NFL's most explosive offense to 290 total yards, much of which came in garbage time, and a meager 5.1 yards per play. His game plan completely erased the Cowboys' explosive receiving corps featuring Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb, both of whom combined for 60 scoreless yards on four catches.

    Read More

    How did Denver's ever-changing cornerback unit hold up, in Fangio's estimation?

    “For 56 minutes, it was a goose egg. You can answer that question," he chirped.

    What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

    For 60 minutes, the Broncos outplayed, outcoached, and outclassed a legitimate Super Bowl contender, they of a previous six-game winning streak. This was unlike anything Fangio's outfit has shown this season, a signature moment in his tenure and one of the best efforts in the post-Peyton Manning era (2016-2021).

    "We got beat. We got thumped in every aspect of the game," Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott admitted.

    It felt that way from the very first drive, too, when Justin Simmons stonewalled Ezekiel Elliott on a 4th-and-1 run, prompting a rare outburst of emotion from Fangio. And then again on Dallas' second drive, when Prescott was forced into an incomplete pass on 4th-and-2. The latter turnover on downs led to a Broncos touchdown, giving them a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

    "They were trying us. But that’s what happens when you try us," wide receiver Tim Patrick said.

    Where have these Broncos been? Where has this swagger been? This fight? They're unanswerable if maddening questions to pose, and one has to wonder if such a brand of football is sustainable.

    But, perhaps with the lightbulb finally flipped on, it appears Spicy Vic is here to stay.

    “I’ve always said doing something and accomplishing something gives you confidence and belief," Fangio said. "You don’t need to go sit outside some psychologist’s couch and get it. That’s just a bunch of bullsh-t. You’ve got to do it on the field between the white lines. You’ve got to do it with your actions, not with your words. And we did that today.”

    Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

    Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

    Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

    Vic Fangio
    News

    Vic Fangio Trolls Cowboys After Broncos Blowout Win

    just now
    Denver Broncos safety Caden Sterns (30) motions to the Dallas Cowboys fans after he intercepts a pass during the second half at AT&T Stadium.
    News

    6 Young Broncos Whose Dallas Performance Hints at Bright NFL Future

    1 hour ago
    Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
    News

    Broncos' Biggest Studs & Duds from 30-16 Beatdown on Cowboys

    4 hours ago
    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is hit by Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (53) during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium.
    News

    3 Takeaways from Broncos' Dominant 30-16 Win Over Cowboys

    4 hours ago
    Calvin Anderson, Garett Bolles
    News

    'It's What You Live for': OT Calvin Anderson Dishes on Week 9 Starting Opportunity

    Nov 6, 2021
    Denver Broncos defensive back Mike Ford (12) celebrates a tackle on a punt return with defensive back P.J. Locke (37) during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
    News

    Broncos Activate CB Mike Ford Off IR, Elevate 3 from Practice Squad

    Nov 6, 2021
    Denver Broncos general manager George Paton before the game against the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Grading GM George Paton's Personnel Acquisitions | Free Agency, Trades & Draft

    Nov 6, 2021
    Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) is tended to after a play in the fourth quarter against the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Broncos' Final Week 9 Injury Report: 1 Out, 5 Questionable

    Nov 6, 2021
    Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) reacts after scoring a touchdown after intercepting the ball during the second half of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
    News

    3 Keys to a Broncos' Victory Over Cowboys

    Nov 5, 2021