Vic Fangio Punches Back at Vocal Melvin Gordon Critics

Since Melvin Gordon signed his two-year, $16 million free-agent deal with the Denver Broncos, the veteran running back has struggled for acceptance among fans. Perhaps it has something to do with his five-year stretch as a Los Angeles Charger — and the team's 2015 first-round pick to boot.

Or maybe it had something to do with the timing of Gordon's arrival in the Mile High City. After all, it wasn't Gordon's fault that the Broncos paid him instead of Denver native Phillip Lindsay, despite then-GM John Elway saying the team would take a hard look at extending the diminutive back after he'd so greatly out-played his contract.

Whatever the case, Gordon has felt it as we learned last week when he divulged his belief that not "many" Broncos fans want him here. We know he spends time on social media, which can be a very toxic experience, and some vocal Broncos fans have been very critical of the veteran.

Head coach Vic Fangio caught wind of the anti-Gordon sentiment within Broncos Country on Wednesday and he gave that contingent a piece of his mind.

“I don’t know how anybody can underappreciate his ability," Fangio said of Gordon. "I mean, he’s run the ball very well for us for two years. We’re splitting time with him and [RB] Javonte [Williams], who is a really good back, obviously. That’s not just to pacify Melvin or to balance it up—he’s a damn good player. I don’t know what people are looking at if they don’t have an appreciation for how he runs the ball.”

Gordon missed Week 13 due to injury as the Broncos fell to the Kansas City Chiefs. Rookie second-rounder Javonte Williams got his first start and produced a historic night on Sunday Night Football, totaling nearly 200 yards from scrimmage.

From there, all eyes were on Week 14 to see whether the rookie's sensational performance would see him leap-frog Gordon as the starter, or, at the very least, garner more touches. Instead, Gordon garnered 24 touches to Williams' 16.

But both backs score twice, becoming the first Broncos running back duo to accomplish the feat since 1962. What does it mean?

It means that so long as the Broncos are paying Gordon $8M per year, the team is going to ride him 'til the wheels fall off. Even though some fans might be pining for the bell-cow torch to be passed to Williams, the reality is, the Broncos are sparing him the unnecessary workload that could eat into the considerable amount of tread still on his young tires.

“Javonte had a bunch of touches the week before," Fangio said. "Melvin came back this week. Melvin was running [well], so we left him in there. He got more than Javonte did, which probably—coming off of the previous game now—allows us to have good freedom going into this game."

Use him while you've got him. That's how the Broncos are approaching Gordon.

Both Gordon and Williams have a real chance to rush for 1,000 yards this season. If the Broncos can continue their hot hand on the ground in these remaining four games, this duo could make even more history and that could only portend well for the team's playoff prospects.

If he reaches the milestone, it would only be the second time in Gordon's career he'd have reached 1,000 yards rushing in a single season.

