Broncos to Make Major Coaching Change During 2021 Season?

Anything short of the Denver Broncos ending their five-year playoff drought will result in the dismissal of head coach Vic Fangio, according to Bleacher Report.

Listing nine bold predictions for the 2021 campaign, BR columnist Maurice Moton forecasts Denver firing Fangio before season's end — perhaps as early as December — should the wayward franchise continue riding its schneid.

"With a new front-office executive who may want to hire a head coach of his choosing and two uninspiring quarterbacks vying for the starting role, Fangio could lose his job if Denver falls out of playoff contention by December," Moton wrote, referencing first-year general manager George Paton.

"The club must find an upgrade at the most important position and perhaps an offensive-minded head coach to get the best out of wideouts Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick and tight end Noah Fant.

"Denver will be starting its search for a new lead skipper at the end of another sub-.500 season."

Hired in 2019, Fangio went 7-9 as a rookie head man, the Broncos appearing on the up-and-up. That goodwill quickly disappeared in 2020, however, when the team finished 5-11 amid a pandemic- and injury-marred season, putting the longtime defensive wiz firmly under the microscope, and atop the hot seat, entering 2021.

Buoyed by an extremely deep roster and a mercifully easier schedule, Fangio ultimately controls his own fate. Win enough, and keep your job. Lose enough, and prepare for the pink slip.

The betting gods are favoring the latter; Fangio currently has the highest odds (+550) of becoming the first NFL HC fired this year, per BetOnline.ag.

