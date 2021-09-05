Broncos Lay Out Bold Expectations for Jerry Jeudy in 2021

Vic Fangio couldn't put a number on, it, but he didn't have to. The point remains the same.

The Denver Broncos expect — not hope — wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to take a quantum leap forward in his sophomore season, finally surrounded by a full complement of weapons, the beneficiary of more stability under center and among his superiors.

“I think he’s going to have a really good year for us," Fangio told reporters Wednesday. "What does that translate into statistically? You never know, but he’s a much better player right now. I should say a much more mature player. He knows what he’s doing in our system, and he’s playing with a lot more confidence, both from experiencing an NFL season and from experiencing the same offense two years in a row.”

There is arguably no bigger breakout candidate on the 2021 Broncos outfit than Jeudy. The 15th overall pick of last year's draft shined throughout training camp, forming instant chemistry with new starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater while appearing to remedy the butterfingers that plagued him as a rookie when he made 856 yards and three touchdowns on 58 grabs — but logged a paltry 46.0 catch percentage.

He also solidified his strength: route-running. Ankle-breaker extraordinaire, Jeudy finished the preseason having converted five targets into three receptions for 73 yards, including a 33-yard snag-and-run against Minnesota.

With Courtland Sutton slated for short-term load management, Jeudy could function as Denver's WR1 in the Sept. 12 regular-season opener against the Giants. And he may close the campaign having snatched that crown from Sutton, an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

His coach can't say enough about him. His QB can't, either.

“Jerry, he's a guy who just knows how to get open," Bridgewater affirmed Wednesday. "You watch him, he's a guy who has a plan every snap. If a defensive back is playing him outside leverage, he'll come up with a plan in order to win to get to where he needs to be in order to get the ball. If a guy is playing him inside leverage or tries to jump-jam him, he always has a plan. You love to see that in your wide receivers because now they know how to get open, they know how to create separation. If you’ve been following him throughout training camp and even throughout his early career, he's been finding ways to get open and he's been having some success. We look forward to getting all the guys going. I love that room because they all compete. There are no egos in that room. Everyone is like man if this guy has success, then it's his day and we're going to ride with him. You love to see that. It's a selfless room and we're glad that we have that type of room.”

