Broncos Break Injury News on Key Defensive Player

Michael Ojemudia and the Denver Broncos can breathe a collective sigh of relief.

The second-year cornerback did not suffer a dreaded ACL injury during Saturday's preseason victory over Seattle, head coach Vic Fangio announced.

"We don't think it's too, too serious," Fangio told KOA's Dave Logan following the 30-3 blowout.

Ojemudia went down in the first half of the contest, limping off the field after breaking up a pass. He put no weight on his leg and required assistance from the medical staff.

And so continues an injury-plagued summer for the 2020 third-round pick.

“He’s been nursing a leg injury the last week, I’ll say, that he’s been able to go with," Fangio said on Aug. 11. "It has definitely affected his play. He had a day off. Everybody had a day off [and] we gave him yesterday off to try to perk him up a little bit. I’ll watch the tape and see how he did today, but we still like him. His struggles this camp so far have been health related.”

Ojemudia was performing well prior to exiting, finishing his limited appearance with two solo tackles and a pair of pass deflections. When healthy, the 23-year-old is penciled in as the Broncos' fifth CB behind Ronald Darby, Kyle Fuller, Bryce Callahan, and Patrick Surtain II.

Heading into the preseason finale, Ojemudia's absence will create additional opportunity for the likes of Parnell Motley, Kary Vincent Jr., and Nate Hairston — all of whom are pushing to make the 53-man final roster. Motley led the club in tackles (6) against the Seahawks.

