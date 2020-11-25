There is no way to prove or disprove Vic Fangio's claim that Drew Lock was not in danger of being sat down following his first-quarter interception Sunday.

But that's what the Denver Broncos coach insisted Monday when asked whether he considered inserting backup QB Brett Rypien, who had split first-string reps with Lock ahead of the upset win over Miami.

“No, that thought never crossed my mind," Fangio said. "The work Brett got last week—the bulk of it was on Wednesday. Drew got the bulk of it on Thursday and Friday.”

Fangio had plausible deniability to pull the trigger as Lock entered Week 11 with injuries to his ribs — on top of his rocky play — and the alibi that he's facing arguably the NFL's most aggressive defense in Brian Flores' unit. But it never came to such measures.

Lock finished 18-of-30 for 270 yards, zero touchdowns, and one pick amid Denver's 20-13 victory, logging a 75.7 rating which says it all: not perfect but not terrible. The ballyhooed first-year starter made just enough plays, through the air and on the ground, to propel his squad to its fourth win of the season.

Yes, the INT is another blight on his big-league resume, but Lock shook it off almost instantaneously. A different version showed up thereafter. The confident version, neither shaken nor stirred. The version that helped take down the Chargers and Patriots. The version that earned a shout-out from the superior who might have mandated he stay on the field.

Also known as Good Drew.

“I think that’s one of the bright things that Drew has done," Broncos general manager John Elway said Tuesday. "He’s very resilient and he’s continued to bounce back. You’re going to go through growing pains, especially as a young quarterback."

In a season of baby steps, Lock took a few forward without venturing backward — literally or figuratively — against the Dolphins. Uncharacteristically good play-calling (whoda thunk it?!) aided his process. So did a stellar effort from the offensive line, which didn't allow a sack, and a rushing attack that accounted for 189 of the Broncos' 459 total yards.

However, the story was always going to be about Lock, one way or the other. Unlike previous occasions, he didn't wait until the fourth quarter or until Denver was down two touchdowns to flip the proverbial switch. Progression rather than regression.

Because, as Elway expressed, Lock "wants to be great." And Lock, as he affirmed, needs to manifest his boss's destiny.

"I want him to be able to answer questions about how good we were in the first half," Lock told reporters Wednesday, via KOA's Brandon Krisztal. "It’s time for us to go out and play a full game.”

