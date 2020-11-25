SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Vic Fangio: Benching Drew Lock vs. Dolphins 'Never Crossed My Mind'

Zack Kelberman

There is no way to prove or disprove Vic Fangio's claim that Drew Lock was not in danger of being sat down following his first-quarter interception Sunday.

But that's what the Denver Broncos coach insisted Monday when asked whether he considered inserting backup QB Brett Rypien, who had split first-string reps with Lock ahead of the upset win over Miami.

“No, that thought never crossed my mind," Fangio said. "The work Brett got last week—the bulk of it was on Wednesday. Drew got the bulk of it on Thursday and Friday.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Fangio had plausible deniability to pull the trigger as Lock entered Week 11 with injuries to his ribs — on top of his rocky play — and the alibi that he's facing arguably the NFL's most aggressive defense in Brian Flores' unit. But it never came to such measures.

Lock finished 18-of-30 for 270 yards, zero touchdowns, and one pick amid Denver's 20-13 victory, logging a 75.7 rating which says it all: not perfect but not terrible. The ballyhooed first-year starter made just enough plays, through the air and on the ground, to propel his squad to its fourth win of the season.

Yes, the INT is another blight on his big-league resume, but Lock shook it off almost instantaneously. A different version showed up thereafter. The confident version, neither shaken nor stirred. The version that helped take down the Chargers and Patriots. The version that earned a shout-out from the superior who might have mandated he stay on the field.

Also known as Good Drew.

“I think that’s one of the bright things that Drew has done," Broncos general manager John Elway said Tuesday. "He’s very resilient and he’s continued to bounce back. You’re going to go through growing pains, especially as a young quarterback."

In a season of baby steps, Lock took a few forward without venturing backward — literally or figuratively — against the Dolphins. Uncharacteristically good play-calling (whoda thunk it?!) aided his process. So did a stellar effort from the offensive line, which didn't allow a sack, and a rushing attack that accounted for 189 of the Broncos' 459 total yards.

However, the story was always going to be about Lock, one way or the other. Unlike previous occasions, he didn't wait until the fourth quarter or until Denver was down two touchdowns to flip the proverbial switch. Progression rather than regression.

Because, as Elway expressed, Lock "wants to be great." And Lock, as he affirmed, needs to manifest his boss's destiny.

"I want him to be able to answer questions about how good we were in the first half," Lock told reporters Wednesday, via KOA's Brandon Krisztal. "It’s time for us to go out and play a full game.”

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL and @MileHighHuddle

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos vs. Dolphins Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 11

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog MIAvsDEN. Can the Broncos stop the slide and rebound at home?

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Garett Bolles Confesses the Epiphany That Led to him Becoming NFL's Top Left Tackle

Garett Bolles is playing great football in a contract year, leaving fans to wonder how he overcame all the imperfections of his first three seasons with the Broncos. On Tuesday, he let fans in on the impetus for his mighty change of heart.

Lance Sanderson

by

J Jones

Fangio Reveals Why Broncos' Running Game Looked So Different

Against the Dolphins, the Broncos' rushing attack looked like a completely different scheme than in the nine previous games. It turns out, it was.

Chad Jensen

by

Rcsodak

4 Unflinching Takeaways From Broncos' 20-13 Upset Win Over Dolphins

The Broncos defied the oddsmakers and defeated the Dolphins with relative ease. What did we learn from Denver's complementary Week 11 performance?

Lance Sanderson

by

Rcsodak

Biggest Winners & Losers From Broncos' 20-13 Upset Win Over Dolphins Revealed

The Broncos upset the red-hot Dolphins in Week 11. Who were the biggest winners and losers?

Chad Jensen

by

MileHiJ

Elway Breaks Silence on Drew Lock's Standing With Broncos: 'I'm Excited About Him'

Drew Lock has experienced some ups and downs in Year 2, leading many fans and media pundits alike to doubt his standing as the Broncos' long-term answer at quarterback. How does John Elway see it?

Chad Jensen

by

Letswin17

Broncos Individual Player Grades For Week 11 vs. Dolphins Revealed

From the good, to the bad, to the ugly, which Broncos earned the most noteworthy grades in Week 11's upset win over the Dolphins?

Erick Trickel

by

chasewellner

Broncos at Raiders Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 10

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsLV. Can the Broncos win their first away game in Las Vegas?

Chad Jensen

by

DKMI

New NFL Ownership Policy Could Have Major Impact on Broncos

The Pat Bowlen Trust may be forced to sell the team in the near future if current legal disputes aren't soon resolved.

Lance Sanderson

by

Bronco_Bazizle

Fangio Reveals Why Broncos Anticipated Tua Tagovailoa Would Get Benched if the Defense 'Played Good'

Tua Tagovailoa entered Week 11 vs. Denver red-hot and undefeated. The talented rookie exited the game with his first career loss and riding the pine.

Chad Jensen

by

Rcsodak