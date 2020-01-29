Fangio Reveals Broncos' Thought Process Behind the Hiring of Mike Shula as QBs Coach

The Denver Broncos announced on Tuesday that Mike Shula has been hired to serve as QBs Coach. Shula brings 28 years of NFL coaching experience to the table.

His last 20 years in the NFL have seen Shula serve either as an offensive coordinator or QBs Coach. That 28-year total doesn't include the four-year foray he had at the University of Alabama — his alma mater — where he preceded Nick Saban as head coach.

On Tuesday, Broncos' head coach Vic Fangio shared with fans exactly why the team was so intent on getting Shula hired to continue his coaching partnership with new OC Pat Shurmur.

“Mike is a well-respected coach around the league, especially when it comes to developing quarterbacks," Fangio said via team statement. "The familiarity he has with Pat [Shurmur] is an added bonus, but what’s most impressive is Mike’s proven track record coaching quarterbacks at many different stages of their careers. We’re fortunate to add someone with his depth of experience, coaching ability and unique perspective to our staff.”

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Shula is a former college quarterback himself, which has no doubt helped him teach and connect with his pupils. As Fangio said, Shula's QB track record is voluminous, but the most impressive accomplishments on his resume include Cam Newton's MVP campaign back in 2015 when Shula was the Carolina Panthers OC, as well as the job he did with rookie Daniel Jones this past season as OC/QBs Coach of the New York Giants.

Jones only started 12 games for the Giants but he surpassed 3,000 yards and 24 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. Jones had three separate games with at least four passing touchdowns. That's a credit to Shula's coaching influence.

The Broncos are now teaming the Shurmur/Shula coaching duo up to make Drew Lock their next pet project. As the Broncos' 2019 second-round pick, Lock would make five starts as a rookie, finishing 4-1 as a starter with a 7-to-3 TD-to-INT ratio.

The Broncos believe Lock is their future franchise quarterback and the hiring of Shurmur and Shula signals the team's commitment to giving the young signal-caller every possible tool to succeed.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.