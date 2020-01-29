Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Fangio Reveals Broncos' Thought Process Behind the Hiring of Mike Shula as QBs Coach

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos announced on Tuesday that Mike Shula has been hired to serve as QBs Coach. Shula brings 28 years of NFL coaching experience to the table. 

His last 20 years in the NFL have seen Shula serve either as an offensive coordinator or QBs Coach. That 28-year total doesn't include the four-year foray he had at the University of Alabama — his alma mater — where he preceded Nick Saban as head coach. 

On Tuesday, Broncos' head coach Vic Fangio shared with fans exactly why the team was so intent on getting Shula hired to continue his coaching partnership with new OC Pat Shurmur. 

“Mike is a well-respected coach around the league, especially when it comes to developing quarterbacks," Fangio said via team statement. "The familiarity he has with Pat [Shurmur] is an added bonus, but what’s most impressive is Mike’s proven track record coaching quarterbacks at many different stages of their careers. We’re fortunate to add someone with his depth of experience, coaching ability and unique perspective to our staff.”

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Shula is a former college quarterback himself, which has no doubt helped him teach and connect with his pupils. As Fangio said, Shula's QB track record is voluminous, but the most impressive accomplishments on his resume include Cam Newton's MVP campaign back in 2015 when Shula was the Carolina Panthers OC, as well as the job he did with rookie Daniel Jones this past season as OC/QBs Coach of the New York Giants. 

Jones only started 12 games for the Giants but he surpassed 3,000 yards and 24 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. Jones had three separate games with at least four passing touchdowns. That's a credit to Shula's coaching influence. 

The Broncos are now teaming the Shurmur/Shula coaching duo up to make Drew Lock their next pet project. As the Broncos' 2019 second-round pick, Lock would make five starts as a rookie, finishing 4-1 as a starter with a 7-to-3 TD-to-INT ratio. 

The Broncos believe Lock is their future franchise quarterback and the hiring of Shurmur and Shula signals the team's commitment to giving the young signal-caller every possible tool to succeed. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Studlee14
Studlee14

How does this hire affect how we stack up against other coaching staff's as far as age and experience? Our HC, OC, DC, QBC, all have over 20 years of NFL experience. A big contrast to the inexperienced VJ years.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Broncos QB Brock Osweiler Wishes he Hadn't Listened to his Agent & Ignored Elway's Calls

John Elway tried to keep Brock Osweiler but the Broncos' former second-round pick ignored calls from Denver and defected to Houston.

Chad Jensen

by

Brew77

5 Perfect Free-Agent Fits for Broncos' Defense

The Broncos would be wise to target these five free-agent defenders.

Erick Trickel

by

CUBuffinTX

Analytics Suggest Broncos Shouldn't Trade any of Their Arsenal of Draft Picks

The Broncos are projected to enter the 2020 draft with 12 selections. Fans get excited by the prospect of draft-day trades but the analytics suggest Denver should stand pat.

Thomas Hall

by

Thomas Hall

Rumor Mill: 10 Potential Cap Casualties Around the NFL who'd Fit Perfectly With Broncos

If any one of these vets gets the ax from their current NFL team, the Broncos have to be ready to pounce.

Erick Trickel

by

smilinassassin

Emmanuel Sanders Says it was 'Best' for Broncos to Trade him to San Francisco

Emmanuel Sanders is of the opinion that the trade that dealt him to San Francisco was a win/win.

KeithCummings

by

RickyBobby_0815

Report: Broncos Hire a New Cap Wizard Rich Hurtado

The Broncos have hire their new cap guru and lead negotiator of contracts.

Chad Jensen

by

ErickTrickel

Why Judon's Twitter Shade Toward Broncos QB Drew Lock is Good a Thing

Ravens' LB Matthew Judon disrespected Drew Lock on social media but it might not have been the worst thing for the young signal-caller.

Chad Jensen

by

wally the 49ers fan

Rumor Mill: 5 Potential Cap Casualties Around the NFL the Broncos Need to Steer Clear of

If these players' current teams indeed move on from them, despite some having big, popular names, the Broncos have to resist the temptation to pursue them.

Erick Trickel

by

RickyBobby_0815

Is new Broncos OC Pat Shurmur Really a 'QB Whisperer'? His Resume Doesn't Lie

The Broncos hired Pat Shurmur to resurrect the offense and develop Drew Lock. What can Shurmur's track record tell us about his odds for success?

Chad Jensen

by

smilinassassin

Broncos Make it Official, Hire Mike Shula as QBs Coach

The Broncos have now hired Drew Lock's next position coach.

Chad Jensen

by

broncofan55555