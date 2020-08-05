Vic Fangio Wants Broncos Rookie Class 'Close to Perfect' by Season-Opener

The Denver Broncos rookie class has been acclimating to professional football at UC Health Training Center for approximately two weeks now. While the bulk of the veterans reported to training camp on July 28, rookies reported a few days earlier to begin their career as Broncos.

Under ‘normal’ circumstances, all NFL teams expect the rookie learning curve to rear its ugly head. Even the most elite collegiate players are not immune to the rookie rite of passage. If they are to be successful in the NFL, rookies must learn at a rapid pace and take their lumps willingly.

Since being drafted or signed, each rookie participated in virtual meetings with the coaching staff and their teammates during the offseason. This week, Head Coach Vic Fangio was asked about the rookies’ progression from the classroom to the field.

“It’s been good,” Fangio said on Tuesday during his virtual presser. “It’s a step to go from the classroom virtually, which is different and not as good as the real classroom, to now take it to a slow pace walk-through. Now, we’re going to have to take it to ‘Phase 2’ practices in a few days, which are still not full speed. Then, we take it to the full-speed practices, and that will tell us more at that time.”

Pressure for the 2020 rookie class is as intense as ever. The Broncos expect an immediate return on their investment, as multiple rookies could be in the starting lineup this season.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is expected to start opposite of Pro-Bowler Courtland Sutton. Jeudy, a former Alabama star, is renowned for his exceptional knowledge of the route tree, and detail-oriented intricacies. Second-round WR K.J. Hamler was hand-picked by GM John Elway, with a mighty entreaty from Fangio, to inject speed into OC Pat Shurmur’s spread-offense.

The Broncos hope to have struck gold with Hamler as he projects comparable speed and athleticism to Kansas City's Tyreek Hill.

But just because the rookies have impressive talent doesn’t mean they will go on to become cornerstone players in the NFL. Fangio was asked why the transition from college to the NFL could be so difficult.

“I see too many wide receivers when you’re watching college tape running wide open and not running NFL-type routes on a consistent basis," Fangio said. "I think in Jeudy’s case, he’s coming from an offense that should help him progress quicker based upon the work he puts in. I think the same thing with KJ.”

Fortunately for the rookie WRs, they have a veteran, Pro-Bowl voice in their position room in Courtland Sutton.

“I think Courtland would tell you midway through his rookie season was a lot different than starting off,” Fangio said. “I think he would tell you last year was a lot different than his rookie season. There’s a progress that everybody goes through, but for each and every player, it’s different. I’m confident those guys will have a nice progression through those hurdles.”

While it’s extremely exciting to have a youthful and talent-filled crop of rookies, they need to cut their teeth and respect the process starting in training camp. Coaches and teammates don’t want to see mistakes, but when they do, there’s the expectation that rookies remain humble, improve, and build trust with the team.

Basically, coaches prefer rookies to make mistakes in practice so that they can be limited or prevented on gameday.

“It’s a work in progress,” Fangio said. “I don’t expect them to be perfect by any means early on, but we want them close to perfect by the time we line up against Tennessee.”

In 2019, three rookies started for the Broncos offense: LG Dalton Risner, TE Noah Fant, and eventually QB Drew Lock. Now in 2020, those three players are being looked to by the incoming rookie class for guidance and support as they navigate together through an unprecedented NFL season.

