Vic Fangio Says Broncos CB De'Vante Bausby is in 'Best Spot' of His Career

KeithCummings

This past offseason, the Denver Broncos added depth at the running back position by acquiring ex-Charger Melvin Gordon. GM John Elway’s moves during the draft process focused on landing premium wide receiver talent to help second-year QB Drew Lock open up what had been a toothless passing game.

In the wake of losing longtime starting cornerback Chris Harris Jr. defecting via free agency, many felt the Broncos would zig and add additional veteran depth to their existing stable of young cover men. Instead, Elway zagged. Now that training camp is full swing, all the faith the team maintained in holdover cornerbacks De’Vante Bausby, Isaac Yiadom, and Davontae Harris has to be repaid by their play on the field.

Out of that trio of incumbents, Bausby has flashed the most so far in Broncos camp, but any notion that he's the leader in the clubhouse for the team's coveted No. 3 cornerback slot was dismissed by head coach Vic Fangio following Monday's practice.

“It’s too early right now to see any separation amongst those three guys," Fangio said. "They’re all doing fine. They all have their ups and downs throughout the day. We’ve got to work hard to eliminate the downs or to minimize them—the more appropriate word in today’s world is to mitigate them." 

As an old, salty defensive coach, Fangio is versed in the merits of position battles raging through the dog days of training camp and letting the chips fall where they may. It will be a testament to his coaching skills if Fangio can make an NFL-level corner out of an Alliance of American Football veteran and former undrafted free agent like Bausby, but the coach believes his pupil has a great shot at making the grade.

"Bausby should be in the best spot he’s been in in his career," Fangio said. "This is the first time he’s had some continuity, meaning he was here last year, he has experience with us prior to that and he’s coming into his second year here with the Broncos albeit that he did miss the last 11 or 12 games last year. He should be in the best spot of his career. If he’s going to show that he belongs in the NFL on a consistent basis, this is the year he should do it.”

Bausby’s previous NFL stays with Kansas City Chiefs (twice), Chicago Bears, and Philadelphia Eagles give him a wealth of experience that could be an edge during training camp. Expect Coach Fangio to lay down the gauntlet to all the corners competing for a seat with the starters as the pulse of camp quickens up. 

That list of candidates also includes rookie third-rounder Michael Ojemudia, whom the Broncos have high hopes for.

A.J. Bouye — acquired via trade from Jacksonville during the offseason — and Bryce Callahan are expected to form the top of the cornerback depth chart, but below them, the pecking order is still very much up in the air. With how often teams are in nickel sub-packages (three corners), that third guy plays starter's snaps. It's a crucial position and a coveted spot on the depth chart.

Rookie wideouts Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler have been testing out the Broncos' veteran defensive back depth on a daily basis so whichever guy wins the third corner job will have done it the hard way.

