Vic Fangio: No Thought to Firing Broncos Special Teams Boss Tom McMahon

    • November 16, 2021
    Vic Fangio Giving No Thought to Firing Broncos Special Teams Boss Tom McMahon

    And 'there wouldn't be.'
    After standing by Teddy Bridgewater as his starting quarterback, Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio lobbed a similar vote of confidence to equally-embattled special teams coordinator Tom McMahon.

    Facing the media on Monday, Fangio asserted that he's given no thought to firing McMahon as Denver enters its bye week.

    “No, there wouldn’t be," Fangio said. "Both Tom and I have to do a better job with coaching the special teams. We have to give it to our players and coach them better so that we don’t have these types of plays happen.”

    In Sunday's 30-13 home loss to Philadelphia, McMahon's unit once again finished below expectations. When punts aren't being blocked and kickoff coverages blown, field goals and/or extra points are being missed. Broncos kicker Brandon McManus went 2-of-3 on FG attempts against Philadelphia; he had a 22-yard attempt blocked.

    Through 10 weeks, the Broncos' special teams own the fourth-worst DVOA rating (-4.6%), according to Football Outsiders. This, a sharp decline from the club's respective offensive (3.3%; 18th) and defensive (4.2%; 24th) ratings.

    Hired in 2018 under-then HC Vance Joseph and retained by Fangio, McMahon has long been a lightning rod for criticism from the press corps and fan base alike. He's survived through two regimes despite his consistently inconsistent side of the ball long plaguing the Broncos — so long, it's reached meme status.

    Much to the dismay of his aforementioned critics, though, Teflon Tom appears safe for the duration of the Fangio era as he's formed an almost indemnifying bond with the Broncos head man, who's reticent to disturb the status quo.

    And he has no problem telling you about it.

    "Vic doesn’t do that with me. He doesn’t come in and take shots at me inside," McMahon said on Nov. 11, refuting the notion of negative discussions between himself and Fangio. "We have really good conversations. We look at it and we go fix it. There [are] no excuses. Those are the conversations that Vic and I have. There’s no excuse and we’ve got to tackle better. [It] doesn’t matter. [In] any situation, you focus on the task within a situation. We’ve got to play better, but those are the conversations I’ve had with Vic. I haven’t had any of the other conversations with him.”

    Denver Broncos special teams coordinator Tom McMahon looks on in the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at Empower Field at Mile High.
