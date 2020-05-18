Von Miller Challenges Broncos' Offense: 'We've Just Got to Score Points'

A vocal leader can push the boundaries and challenge teammates. One only need to watch ESPN's The Last Dance documentary on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls dynasty of the 90s for stunning examples of vociferous leadership and the galvanizing effect it can have on a team.

Eight-time Pro Bowl LB Von Miller is one of the Denver Broncos' team leaders. If the team is going to take the next step forward in 2020, Miller will have to use his voice to help lead this young club.

When GM John Elway added speedy offensive weapons to the Broncos' roster, it became clear that scoring more points is the only legit way the team can challenge the Kansas City Chiefs. Fighting fire with fire, as it were.

Speaking of leaders, Miller spoke with Kent Babb of The Washington Post recently where he sent a clear message that it's time for the Broncos' young offense to carry its fair share of the water and score more points this season.

“We’ve just got to score points. If we’re able to get off the field – you can hold them to a third down here and there, but that’s on our offense. We’ve got to score on offense because you cannot – it’s not smart to go into the game and say we’re going to hold [Patrick] Mahomes to no points,” Miller told Babb.

Under second-year QB Drew Lock, the expectation is for the offense to take great strides in 2020 in order to further close the gap on Patrick Mahomes and company. In the wake of Lock's emergence, the 2020 offseason has seen excitement turn into expectation in the ranks of Broncos Country.

As Denver’s all-time sack leader, Miller adding a dose of healthy realism might be useful, especially when guarding against over-hyping Lock and weighing him down with unrealistic expectations or unnecessary pressure.

The truth is, the Broncos fell flat on their faces against the Chiefs last season by losing both games and have now dropped nine straight against their Division rivals. Salt was rubbed into the wounds last season when the Broncos were outscored by a combined total of 53-9 over the two games, with Chiefs' backup QB Matt Moore even dominating the Broncos at home 30-6.

Bridging the gap has led to Elway adding dynamic wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler early in the draft with the hope that they can stretch the field for Lock in the passing game. Signing Pro Bowl RB Melvin Gordon was a high-priced move that was designed to complement the more vertical aerial attack of OC Pat Shurmur, thus helping to control the ball and move the sticks.

The old school currency of time-of-possession might well be the best form of defense conceived for the seemingly superhuman Mahomes. Even if the tactics of keeping Mahomes on the sideline proves effective, it will still rest on the Broncos' defense, in particular Miller, to get some extra pressure on the Chiefs' QB.

Von has battled the coronavirus recently so his primary concern is getting back to full fitness and making an impact in 2020, but it’s proving to be tough.

“Taking 17 days off and then trying to get back into it, I really feel it. I still feel my lungs trying to get back in shape. It’s just all the wear and tear that it puts on your lungs. I’ve got asthma and then try and run after the Coronavirus, that’s what I think some of the shortness of breath comes from,” Von explained to the Post.

Miller is coming off a relative down year, ending up with only eight sacks. Bouncing that figure back up will be helped greatly by the return of sack partner Bradley Chubb, who missed three-quarters of the 2019 season with an ACL tear. The Chiefs will find it much more difficult to contain both of Denver’s edge rushers collapsing the pocket.

Playing with a lead more often might also prove to be the most important factor in unleashing the Broncos' dangerous pass rush, which only got stronger inside with the trade acquisition of DL Jurrell Casey. In many ways, Miller’s words ring true for the challenges that lie ahead but it's now up to Lock and the Broncos' offense to start lighting up the scoreboard.

