Von Miller Spills Beans on How Actual Meeting With George Paton Went Down

Von Miller cleared the air with a behind-the-curtain look at how his trade to the Rams really went down on Monday morning.

After some reflection, Monday's earth-shattering news that franchise icon Von Miller had been traded to the Los Angeles Rams made perfect sense — from a front-office perspective, especially considering critical factors such as his age, injury history, expiring contract, and GM George Paton’s realization that it’s better to blow up this 4-4 team sooner than later.

Paton had purportedly been dangling Miller on a hook for at least two weeks before the deal, and it’s believed there were at least four potential suitors before the Rams sealed the deal. In order for the Denver Broncos to get a second and third-round draft pick in exchange for Miller, the team had to absorb the bulk of Miller’s remaining salary, but Paton likely still feels he's come out as the winner.

Broncos Country may well have grounds for an extra gripe — above and beyond trading away such a key player — and that’s the further erosion of trust in the entire organization. That was driven home by the fact that there were north of 11,000 no-shows for Week 8's win over the Washington Football Team. The lack of transparency over the Miller trade only provides fans with additional ammunition to fuel their animosity.

Smoke and mirrors remain part of the NFL, and in particular, the construction of any blockbuster trade. Such deals will always require everyone to keep a tight lid on what’s really going on behind the scenes but just how much Vic Fangio was, or wasn’t, kept in the loop by his GM boss might speak volumes to how much tread he's got left on his head-coaching tires.

While Fangio claimed on Monday that he was a full participant in the deal, many fairly question the veracity of his post-mortem on the trade.

“George and I had several conversations as this trade got closer, and we’re on the same page with this opportunity," Fangio said via team statement. "In speaking with our captains and the team today, I told them I believe in our players. Our mindset is to move forward together, improve and win.”

Here's Paton's full statement on the Miller trade:

“Von and I had a positive, honest conversation this morning about our team as well as his own future. As I told Von, we wanted to do right not only for the Broncos but also for him personally with everything he has meant to this organization.

“While it’s certainly not easy to part ways with a player like Von, this is an opportunity for both our team and for Von as he begins the next chapter of his career.

“Von will forever be a Broncos legend—He’s a future Hall of Famer who’s been part of so many big wins, record-setting performances and special moments. I’ll always be a big fan of his, and I look forward to watching his continued impact in our league.

“As we build this team for sustained success, our mindset does not change: Our goal is to win. I’m confident in the players and our leadership, and we’re excited for the second half of the season.”

Meanwhile, in a farewell vlog post on YouTube, Miller expressed his relative surprise and shock at being beckoned to Paton's office upstairs Monday morning.

"He was like, 'We're going to trade you,'" Miller said. "There was some small talk ahead of that and then he's like, 'We're going to trade you to the Los Angeles Rams.' But before he could say 'we're going to trade you', I just immediately thought, 'Damn, like, where am I going?' He said 'the Rams' in the beginning but for that split second in the beginning had me going, 'Where am I going? Why am I leaving?'"

Von went on to recount how he kind of phased out of the conversation for a moment while overlooking the UCHealth Training Center practice field as his career flashed before his eyes and he recalled all of the key moments he'd experienced there and in the Orange and Blue.

Paton went on to explain to Miller that he felt the trade was a win/win, giving the Broncos two high-round picks and the player the chance to "compete for a title."

"To be honest with you, it sucked. And I was like numb. It's like your girlfriend breaking up with you. All of these years... like in a divorce. [With] someone that you just love so much."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Rumors have since filtered out that the Broncos players felt they were also kept in the dark about the pending trade and that they didn’t even get a chance to say their goodbyes to the franchise maven and team captain. It's all hearsay at this point, and, rather starkly, it fell on quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to fill in the blanks when he appeared on KOARadio after the dust settled.

“At the end of the day, I think most guys understand the nature of this business now,” Bridgewater told KOA. “It’s one of those deals where you hate to say goodbye to a player like that, but we wish him the best. He’s done some great things here. You talk about a guy who’s a Super Bowl MVP, who will for sure be in the Ring of [Fame] and Hall of Famer.”

Paton made a major statement via the trade that he is definitely the man in charge so Broncos Country can rest assured that this tectonic change is only the tip of the iceberg in the whirlwind that's to come.

The man who drafted Miller — president of football operations John Elway — chimed in after the trade as well with a poignant message:

“Von was the very first draft pick we made back in 2011 at a time when we needed an impact player to turn this team around. There was a lot of pressure on him as the No. 2 overall pick, and he exceeded all of those expectations during 11 great seasons as a Bronco. Von dedicated himself to become an elite, record-setting pass rusher and future Hall of Famer while helping us to one of the winningest periods in team history.

“Von was always at his best when we needed him the most. Our Super Bowl 50 win and playoff run that year would not have been possible without Von turning in one of the most dominant individual performances of all-time.

“Beyond being a great player, I’m proud of how Von grew as a pro on the field and out in the community. He will always be part of the Broncos family. I appreciate all Von did for us and thank him for the tremendous career he had with the Denver Broncos.”

Miller likening the trade to a break-up is apropos. Broncos Country, at this awkward moment in time when the rug has seemingly been pulled out from under them, can relate.

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!