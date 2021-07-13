Von Miller Makes Big Announcement on Broncos Future

As far removed as he is from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy — a half-decade — is about how far Von Miller will extend his NFL lifespan.

"I’ve got a son," the star Denver Broncos linebacker told 9News' Mike Klis on Sunday. "He’ll be here in about three or four weeks. I definitely want him to be able to see me play. That’s going to take about 5 to 7 years. That’s what I have on my heart, that’s what I have on my mind, another 5 to 7 years. Whatever God will give me, I’m going to take it."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Miller, 32, did not play at all in 2020, the result of a freak ankle injury that occurred days before the season opener. Ten months later, the former Super Bowl MVP is "feeling good," his ankle "about 94 percent" healed — with the remainder to come in training camp.

"The 6 percent I got to get I got to get rushing the passer in practice with pads on, leaning on guys, guys leaning on me," Miller told Klis. "I haven’t rushed the passer in over year. Haven’t played in a game in longer than that.

"(New right tackle) Bobby Massie is a helluvan opponent to go out there against every day in practice. And Garett Bolles and all these guys so the extra 6 percent I’m going to have to get that on the football field."

The past is written.

The future, however, is tantalizingly undecided.

Once Miller hits the field at full-bore, he will re-set his sights on history. Already the Broncos' all-time sacks leader (106.0), Miller desires to break his mentor Bruce Smith's all-time league record (200) before hanging up his Canton-bound cleats.

The road to the record books will begin in a contract year after new Denver general manager George Paton exercised Miller's 2021 option. This amounts to an audition not just for the Broncos, but 31 other teams who may acquire about his vaunted services next offseason.

The response to which is copacetic.

"I’m just simplifying it," Miller told Klis. "Last year I got caught up in, not stressed out, but I felt the tension of being 31 and I wanted to prove to you guys I’m this, I’m that. I know I have a lot of good football left. ... My focus this year is whatever happens, happens. Me and [kicker Brandon McManus], whatever happens this is our contract year, so have fun, be with my teammates, stay in the moment."

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!