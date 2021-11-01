WATCH: Von Miller Gives Emotional Reaction to Broncos Trade

Von 'teared up' after learning of his departure.

After saying his goodbyes to teammates and coaches, now-former Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller exited Dove Valley for a final time — but not before one last meeting with the media.

During which the future Hall-of-Famer lent his gut reaction on the blockbuster trade that sends him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for 2022 second- and third-round picks.

"Always have Super Bowl 50; seeing the pictures when I was walking out made me tear up," Miller told Denver7's Troy Renck. "But we always got Super Bowl 50, always got Broncos Country."

The No. 2 overall choice of the 2011 draft, Miller ends his legendary Broncos career as the all-time franchise sacks leader (110.5). He also accrued eight Pro Bowl nods, seven All-Pro selections (three first-team), and Super Bowl 50 MVP honors across 11 star-studded campaigns.

Miller had notched 10 solo tackles, nine quarterback hits, and 4.5 sacks in seven appearances this season, grading out as the league's sixth-highest-rated edge defender among 110 qualifiers, per Pro Football Focus.

The 32-year-old, inactive during Sunday's win over Washington due to an ankle injury, is expected to make his Rams debut in Week 9, joining forces with Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey on a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

"Always been a team guy, always been a great teammate. I'm going to continue doing the same thing. ... I was close last week. I hope to be able to play this week versus the Titans on Sunday night," Miller said, via Renck.

The Broncos might not see Miller, an impending unrestricted free agent, again until 2022 when they're scheduled to face Los Angeles on the road.

But he'll walk through the Mile High Stadium doors again someday — then, as a Ring-of-Famer, preluding his inevitable induction into Canton.

"That's what it's all about. For sure," he said.

