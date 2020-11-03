SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Von Miller Says That in '3 Weeks to a Month' he Should be 'Ready to Go'

Chad Jensen

On the Tuesday prior to the Denver Broncos' season-opener vs. the Tennessee Titans, star rush linebacker Von Miller dislocated the peroneal tendon in his ankle in a non-contact drill during practice. After a quick turnaround in which he traveled to get a second opinion and ultimately underwent the surgery to repair it, the Broncos placed him on injured reserve. 

Based on everything known about a dislocated peroneal tendon, in conjunction with Miller's age of 31, it seemed like the Football Gods had fated the eight-time Pro Bowler to miss the entire 2020 season. But not long after his surgery, Miller began telling teammates not to completely write off a return to the field in 2020. 

Based on reports from sports-medicine doctors in the realm of media, the best-case scenario — and that's if everything went perfectly according to plan — would be a mid-December return for Miller. However, the man himself revealed on Monday a significantly accelerated timetable. 

As Miller prepared for an Instagram Live video chat with New Jersey Senator Cory Booker — with the election taking place on Tuesday and with an activists' eye toward using his platform to motivate fans to get out and vote — the former Super Bowl 50 MVP took a question or two from his audience. The first one, it sounds like, came courtesy of Von's mother. How's that ankle is doing?

 “My ankle is feeling good," Miller said. "I'm straight. Hopefully in a couple of weeks—I'd say about three weeks to a month—I should be ready to go."

What's next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The sped-up Miller went on to emphasize that, "Yeah, I plan on coming back this year." 

Miller was seen at a Broncos practice last week without the boot and scooter he'd used to get around while his ankle healed up. Even head coach Vic Fangio opined about his surprise at seeing an ambulant Miller sans the boot and scooter. 

“I was surprised to see him without the boot also," Fangio said last Thursday. "In fact, I went over to him—because I believe it was yesterday that he told me he was going to have to have the boot on until next Wednesday or Thursday. Then when I saw him without the boot on, I asked him about it and he said that they told him he’s making good progress—still a long ways away—and they told him he could go out there without the boot but he still couldn’t do anything obviously.” 

Miller might not be as far out as Coach Fangio thinks. But then again, in order for Miller to see the field this year, he'll have to rehab and recover well enough to get rubber-stamped by the Broncos' medical staff and cleared to play. 

With the Broncos sitting at 3-4, the mid-way point of the season is this week against the Atlanta Falcons. If Denver can get a win, and claw its way back to .500, all things become possible down the stretch. 

It would take quite a lot for the Broncos to officially be playoff-eligible as right now, the team is two wins outside of the seventh and final AFC playoff spot. But that's why they play the games. 

There are still nine contests left to go and while the Broncos' schedule still promises another matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, as well as two bouts with the Las Vegas Raiders, and a few other tough opponents like the Buffalo Bills, stranger things have happened. Obviously, though, Miller is intent on returning to the field this season. 

It's hard to see that happening without the Broncos being playoff-relevant by the end of November. But if Drew Lock and company can build off their momentous come-from-behind win in Week 8 in which the Broncos overcame a 21-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30, you never know what could happen. 

Keep in mind, though — this is still an exceedingly young roster that is learning how to win before our very eyes. But it's evident how driven and focused Miller is on returning this year. 

The Broncos can do their part to give Miller the best chance possible to return by winning in the month of November. Achieve that and there's a chance this team could get back their No. 1 leader and the face of the franchise in time for a final December push. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos vs. Chargers Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 8

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog LACvsDEN. Can the Broncos bounce back from an ugly loss and beat a resurgent Chargers?

Chad Jensen

by

KeithCummings

4 Key Takeaways From Broncos' 31-30 Comeback Win Over Chargers

The Broncos overcame a lackluster first-half showing and an 18-point deficit to beat the Chargers 31-30 in Week 8. What did we learn from this roller-coaster?

Lance Sanderson

by

Ro_Go

Inside Drew Lock's Emotional Halftime Locker Room Speech in Week 8 Amid 'Yelling & Screaming'

Drew Lock stood up and faced the music, addressing his teammates in the locker room at the half of Week 8. What ensued was nothing short of Mile High Magic.

Chad Jensen

by

Jdyce316

Broncos vs. Chiefs Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 7

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog KCvsDEN. Can the Broncos snap their nine-game losing streak to the Chiefs?

MHH Staff

by

CUBuffinTX

Fangio Makes Bold Assertion About CB Bryce Callahan After Impressive Week 8 Performance

Vic Fangio has been there for literally every snap of Bryce Callahan's NFL career and in Week 8, the veteran cornerback produced what the head coach considered to be his best play ever.

Chad Jensen

by

OrangeCrush42

WATCH: Drew Lock Chides Broncos Fans for 'Booing Too Early' as he Exits Field Vindicated

Drew Lock exited Empower Field at Mile High vindicated with a word or two for those fans in the stands who'd booed him and the offense at halftime.

Chad Jensen

by

Studlee14

3 Reasons Why Broncos' Patience in Drew Lock Can't Extend Beyond 2020

Drew Lock has 10 games to prove he deserves 2021 and beyond. Here's why.

Erick Trickel

by

jwhite357

10 Winners, 4 Losers in Broncos' 31-30 Comeback Win Over Chargers

The Broncos beat the Chargers 31-30 in Week 8. Who were the biggest winners and losers?

Chad Jensen

by

santaruss

Fangio Opens Up on How Close QB Drew Lock Came to Getting Benched in Week 8

Vic Fangio was under pressure to make a quarterback change in the second half of the Broncos' Week 8 bout with the Chargers after Drew Lock struggled early. Fangio stuck with Lock and the Broncos overcame a 21-point deficit to beat the Chargers.

Chad Jensen

by

Garyc7329

Phillip Lindsay Calls Broncos' 31-30 Comeback Win a 'Milestone' for Beleaguered QB Drew Lock

Phillip Lindsay did his part to spark the Broncos' offense and give Drew Lock the encouragement and confidence needed to overcome a 21-point deficit with 7:33 left in the third quarter.

KeithCummings

by

BSOLLEY32