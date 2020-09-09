The Denver Broncos are in a game week, gearing up to take on the Tennessee Titans in the season-opener on Monday Night Football. With a few minor exceptions, and one massive opt-out, the Broncos emerged from training camp relatively unscathed by the injury bug.

Alas, that most virulent of football pests jumped up on Tuesday and bit the biggest star on the Broncos' roster. The news was broken by NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafalo but according to a report from KUSA's Mike Klis, Miller suffered a lower-leg injury toward the end of Tuesday's practice and he's already undergone an MRI and is likely headed for surgery.

"Per source, Von Miller suffered a lower leg injury in ankle area on one of last plays of practice today. He had MRI, going to consult with Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay. Surgery expected. Doesn't look good," Klis tweeted on Tuesday late afternoon.

If Klis is already reporting that surgery is imminent, indeed, the optics are bad. Miller is entering his age-31 season as a 10th-year veteran.

With the exception of his 2013 season that saw him open with a six-game suspension and close with an ACL tear, Miller has mostly been able to keep the injury bug at bay throughout his prolific NFL career. Last season, he did miss one start due to a knee injury but still notched eight sacks in 15 games.

If Miller is going to miss time in 2020 — there's no way to couch it — it's absolutely terrible news. Adding insult to injury is the fact that Bradley Chubb, the Broncos' pass-rushing complement to Miller and the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 draft, is himself rebounding from an ACL tear suffered in Week 4 last year.

While it might be too early to say for sure, Chubb's impact, especially in the first quarter of the season, could be limited for obvious reasons but those misgivings only intensified when he seemed to suffer a setback with that recovering knee during the Broncos' first stadium scrimmage about 10 days ago. The team might have a more specific timetable for Chubb but at worst, he's likely to be on a pitch count to open up the 2020 campaign.

If Miller is going to miss significant time (or even the season *knock on wood*), the Broncos can only hope to rely on Jeremiah Attaochu and Malik Reed. Both backup edge rushers, at different points last year, showed flashes of production and heading into Year 2 in the Vic Fangio scheme, there's reason to hope for a jump in performance from them.

As for Miller, he's coming off a sub-par 2019 campaign but that caused him to only dig deeper during the offseason, putting on additional weight and entering training camp like a man with a mission. This injury development is scary but it's important not to jump to conclusions or view it as a harbinger for the 2020 season overall.

For now, just keep your fingers crossed.

