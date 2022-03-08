Midway through the 2021 season, the Denver Broncos traded edge rusher Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams.

Now, the 2011 first-round pick and Super Bowl 50 MVP is hinting that he wants to return to the franchise that traded him.

When Broncos general manager George Paton dealt Miller to the Rams, he received second- and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, in exchange for paying most of Miller's remaining salary for 2021.

The trade came as a surprise to some people, particularly fans who had hoped that Miller might finish his career as a Bronco. In the end, Miller got another Super Bowl ring as the Rams came away with the Vince Lombardi Trophy to conclude the 2021 season.

But on Monday, the soon-to-be free agent indicated on Instagram that he may want to return to the Mile High City.

Miller then shared this cryptic message on Twitter.

The "5280" is a reference to Denver's elevation above sea level. But both the Instagram posts and the tweet suggest that Miller wants to return to the city in which he previously played.

Miller will be 33 years old next month, but he showed both in his time with the Broncos and the Rams that he still has plenty left in the tank. He's not in line to re-set the market for edge rushers, but at the right price, a reunion with the Broncos isn't out of the question.

Of course, Miller having an interest in playing for the Broncos doesn't mean Paton has interest in Miller returning. Still, it would raise some eyebrows if the Broncos bring back a player they dealt for draft picks just a few months earlier.

Because Miller has accrued 10-plus seasons in the NFL, the Rams couldn't get anything more than a fifth-round compensatory pick for him, regardless of who signs Miller.

Whether or not that's the Broncos remains to be seen. It will likely depend on whether the Broncos want to load the roster with younger rather than older talent and, just as importantly, how much money Miller is seeking.

There's no doubt plenty of Broncos fans would be thrilled to have Miller back. But will a reunion happen? That likely depends on Paton and the coaching staff.

One thing does appear certain: Miller's interest in returning to Mile High is genuine. We'll find out if a return becomes reality.

