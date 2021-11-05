5 Ways the Von Miller Trade Besmirched Reputation of Broncos Organization

Von Miller is no longer a member of the Denver Broncos organization. On Monday, GM George Paton saw fit to jettison the future Hall-of-Famer for a pair of Day 2 draft picks.

What does this indicate about the first-year general manager? A lack of loyalty to players.

It's a travesty to discard one of the greatest players in the history of the Broncos while he still has plenty of production left in his body. The fact that it has not been done before in the history of this once-proud organization is an indication of a current lack of leadership and vision.

As somewhat of a Broncos historian, allow me to lay out a few reasons the Miller trade besmirched the organization and sent a bad message to the locker room.

'Did Right by Von' | Spare Me

Spare everyone the 'he did right by Von' gibberish. The Broncos only traded him to a winner because that was the best offer. There is no way a team that is out of the playoff race would have made this trade.

Also, calling it “a business decision” is a convenient way to absolve leadership of any wrongdoing. That phrase has been uttered countless times during massive layoffs so that leaders can feel better after destroying the livelihood of families.

Miller is only 32 years old and had just been named the Defensive Player of the Month for September. He had 4.5 sacks in six and a half games, his quarterback pressures are right up there with the league’s best this season, and he's been a beast against the run.

Miller is still playing at a high level. Getting rid of him for future draft picks was a bad decision. Furthermore, this move did nothing to address the real problem with the team.

Bowlen's Broncos Allowed Stars to Exit on Own Terms

Many legends have played in the Orange and Blue but none have been treated this way. These greats are either in the Hall of Fame or have a solid chance of being inducted someday. Some left on their own terms by retiring as a Bronco and a few left of their own accord. None were tossed aside like Miller was.

John Elway rode off into the sunset as a champion and Peyton Manning did the same. Floyd Little saved the organization before retiring as a Broncos hero.

Gary Zimmerman, Karl Mecklenburg, Randy Gradishar, Louis Wright, Rod Smith, and Rick Upchurch all retired on their own terms in the final season with the team, respectively. Terrell Davis' injury forced him to retire, but he was never jettisoned from the team. In fact, the Broncos gave him a shot at returning from injury.

There were only two players in this category who left the team in an attempt to play longer. Champ Bailey, at 36 years old, attempted to make the New Orleans Saints squad, but at his age, he could no longer play at a high level.

Steve Atwater gave it one last shot with the New York Jets at 33 years old, but the wear and tear on his body over the years won out as he only played in 12 games. He was not the same player in that final season.

Even though Bailey and Atwater were clearly at the end of their respective careers, they weren't sent packing midseason. The Broncos organization let them go in free agency after the season concluded. The minds of these two Hall-of-Famers wanted to play, but it was clear their bodies had already given all they could.

The only Hall-of-Fame player who left the organization with plenty of gas left in the tank was Shannon Sharpe. He left in free agency to join the Baltimore Ravens. However, he wasn’t discarded.

The cap-strapped Broncos offered him a contract, but it wasn't nearly as much as the Ravens were willing to pay. Sharpe went to Baltimore and was instrumental in winning a Super Bowl in 2000 as he was their leading receiver and set the record for the longest playoff receiving touchdown.

Sharpe did return to the Broncos in 2002 and retired in the Orange and Blue after the 2003 season — on his own terms.

No Immediate Plan to Replace Von

At least the leadership of the Broncos had a plan behind Sharpe when they lost him in free agency. The Broncos liked both Byron Chamberlain and Dwayne Carswell. Granted, these players were never able to match what Sharpe did on the field, but at least there was a solid plan.

There is no plan for life after Miller, unless it's simply the hope of striking gold with a second-round edge rusher could be considered as such. History shows the draft is no sure thing although the 2022 edge-rusher class is believed to be talented and deep.

Von Didn't Want to be Traded

It's obvious to anyone watching Miller as he was interviewed leaving the Broncos' clubhouse that he wanted to remain in Denver. He choked back tears as he discussed not being a Bronco which is why it is even more likely that he could have been re-signed in the offseason. Or, at the very least, an attempt could have been made.

These previous examples illustrate that the Broncos and leadership used to be loyal to their franchise players. Greats that bleed Orange and Blue have never been discarded.

They were allowed to retire or leave on their own terms. They were given the opportunity to end their career with the Broncos.

Miller is the first franchise player that has been thrown away like that. If Pat Bowlen was still in charge of this franchise, does anyone doubt he wouldn't have allowed this trade to occur? Absolutely not, because he was a great leader and cared about his players.

Bottom Line: Paton Threw in the Towel on 2021

The current leadership has clearly sent the message that it has given up on the season. A more tragic message Paton and company are sending at the same time is, they don’t care about the team legends.

Paton values the potential of a kid that has proven nothing in the NFL over a legend who has bled for the team and achieved. Trading Miller was not a good move and it's a horrible look, sending a very apathetic message to Broncos Country.

