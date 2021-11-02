What Von Miller Trade Means for Broncos' Future Team Building

One week after I wrote that I couldn't see a Von Miller trade happening, it went down.

The Denver Broncos chose to eat most of Miller's remaining salary for 2021 to acquire second- and third-round draft picks in 2022 from the Los Angeles Rams, a team that likely sees the 32-year-old pass rusher as the final piece toward getting to the Super Bowl.

Nick Kendell has already covered some of the ramifications here, but the question Broncos fans should ask is this: what is the path GM George Paton should take to ensure the team gets back on track?

Let's consider some of the options for the Broncos and what really makes the most sense in terms of a team-building perspective in the wake of the Miller trade.

Where the Broncos Stand

It's easy to think of the Broncos as a team with lots of young talent and a QB (and head coach) will fix everything. But let's consider this roster as it stands, focusing on those younger players rather than older veterans with expiring contracts.

• Running back: Javonte Williams looks like a keeper and RBs aren't hard to find in later rounds of a draft, particularly when the Broncos just need a young guy to pair with him.

• Wide receiver: Courtland Sutton is a quality player, but he's up for an extension. Jerry Jeudy has a lot of talent, while KJ Hamler will be back from injury. However, the Broncos do need to think about a Plan B behind Hamler, meaning a WR with speed, and will need depth behind Sutton, with Tim Patrick likely leaving in free agency.

• Tight end: There's still hope for Noah Fant, but his blocking remains an issue and he's drawn seven penalties this year. Albert Okwuegbunam does show promise, but can he be a starter or is he better as the No. 2 option?

• Offensive line: The Broncos need a right tackle and the draft has to be the place they go. This team really needs a veteran at center, too. Lloyd Cushenberry isn't developing as expected. Whether it's keeping Graham Glasgow and moving him to center, or cutting Glasgow and signing a veteran, the Broncos really need experience there. Also, Dalton Risner hasn't developed as expected, though the good news is, the Broncos have potential in Quinn Meinerz and Netane Muti.

• Defensive line: The Broncos will need to shore up the depth but they are fine for the most part.

• Edge rusher: Bradley Chubb is talented but his health now has to be a concern. The 2022 draft class has lots of talent at this position and a first-round pick on an edge rusher to be the primary guy could be useful. Rookie Jonathon Cooper has a lot of potentials, but while asking him to be the No. 2 edge rusher is well worth doing, asking him to be No. 1 may be a bridge too far. Can the Broncos really rely on Malik Reed to develop? And if Chubb can't stay healthy, what then for a No. 1 pass rusher if the Broncos trade their 2022 first-rounder away?

• Off-ball linebacker: Finding these guys in later rounds isn't difficult, but the Broncos will clearly be inexperienced here unless they decide to keep Josey Jewell or Alexander Johnson on a one-year deal. The jury is still out on Baron Browning, but Justin Strnad looks more like a depth player than a starter.

• Cornerback: Patrick Surtain II looks like a keeper, but Michael Ojemudia may be more of a scheme fit, and the same could be true of Essang Bassey. While the Broncos will still have Ronald Darby, they need to be thinking about more young talent here.

• Safety: Caden Sterns has played well, but is he more of a scheme fit than a player who can adapt to any system? Even so, the Broncos need to fill out their depth here.

So while the Broncos do have some young talent, they do need at least a few more pieces, and in a couple of cases, they may need a Plan B in case certain guys can't stay healthy or aren't good scheme fits for whichever head coach takes over — and coordinators (assuming Vic Fangio doesn't survive beyond 2021).

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Win-Now Veterans

Rumblings this past offseason had Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson as possible trade candidates, though both eventually stayed with their respective teams.

2022 could be a different story, with the Seahawks facing a lost season after Wilson's injury, and the Packers with cap issues, and Jordan Love still waiting for his opportunity.

Another veteran QB who could be on the move is Matt Ryan. The Atlanta Falcons restructured his contract in 2021, but the team had major cap issues (they couldn't trade him without negative cap consequences) and its hands were forced. In 2022, trading him would be painful, but it would be possible.

However, Broncos fans have to ask this question: is it worth giving up a lot of draft capital for these veterans, particularly the ones who may not have many years left?

If the Broncos hadn't traded Miller, it might make sense to pursue Rodgers because you could perhaps lure Von back into the fold. However, you can't count on Miller coming back in 2022 simply because he'll likely want to play for another team for a couple more years before calling it a career and signing a one-day contract to retire as a Bronco.

Rodgers and Ryan are veterans who really need to go to teams who have most of the pieces in place because time is short for them.

Wilson, on the other hand, might make sense. It's possible he'd be fine with coming to the Broncos if he likes the new coaching staff (and there will be a new one in place in 2022). With Wilson, you'd have more time with him and, eventually, could reach years in which you get draft capital to replenish the roster, plus have a strong idea about recent draft picks who should be kept, and thus, a good chance at a Super Bowl in the future.

Get By in '22, Target QB in '23

The other option the Broncos have is to do what they can at quarterback in 2022, then utilize their draft capital to put more pieces in place, with the focus on the 2023 QB draft class.

The Broncos can do this in multiple ways. The team can grin and bear it with Drew Lock (who will have a year left on his rookie deal after this season) and a cheap veteran backup. They can send a Day 2 pick for a young QB another team is moving on from (say, Tua Tagovailoa if Miami eventually acquires Deshaun Watson).

The Broncos could roll the dice on a 2022 QB on Day 3, or maybe late on Day 2 if the coaching staff thinks there's a guy worthy of taking a shot. All of these options may not sound as appealing as the instant payoff, but the long-term benefits could be worth it, especially if the Broncos find their guy in 2023.

Other teams have ridden it out with less-than-appealing players for a season before finding their guy the following season. The Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, and Baltimore Ravens fit that description and, arguably, the Arizona Cardinals and the L.A. Chargers, too. Each team got its young QB in different ways, but now, we can see the results.

While Broncos fans may not want another losing season in 2022, if it leads to landing a true franchise QB in 2023, more cause for optimism and, eventually, winning seasons, I don't think they complain.

Bottom Line

What the Broncos really need to have is a good plan in place for the future, particularly with how they draft because you can't always count on free agency working out.

It's easy to look back on 2012 and the events that unfolded, but keep in mind that Peyton Manning was a free agent, so the Broncos didn't have to give up any draft capital.

After that, fortune fell the Broncos' way when players such as Louis Vasquez, Wes Welker, DeMarcus Ware, Aqib Talib, T.J. Ward and Emmanuel Sanders became available. Trying to repeat that free agency haul is going to be difficult.

I know some fans will point to the Broncos' inability as of late to identify a QB in the draft, but trading for veterans, over and over, can be just as bad, especially if you fall into the mindset of trying to capture lightning in a bottle.

At some point, the Broncos have to find The Guy through the draft. That requires the GM, head coach, and his staff all saying, "We love this guy." Recent draft picks suggested the Broncos liked a QB, but didn't love him.

Of course, there's no guarantee a QB you love will work, but the chances of one you love succeeding are higher than the one you take because you think "may as well."

By all means, though, if you believe the Broncos need to find that veteran, you have a case for that. Just keep in mind that you need the right guys in place around him and, at some point, you will have to find your long-term guy in the draft.

Follow Bob on Twitter @BobMorrisSports.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!