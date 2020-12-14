Heading into Week 14's bout with the Carolina Panthers, the Denver Broncos hadn't returned a punt for a touchdown since 2015 when Omar Bolden busted one in Week 9 in Indianapolis. Five-plus years later, Diontae Spencer broke that ignominious streak with a spectacular 83-yard return to the house vs. the Panthers.

Spencer's 2020 season has been disrupted due to a shoulder injury and contracting COVID-19. His blazing speed always made the likelihood of a big return a matter of when, not if. That moment arrived on Sunday and the returner was more than delighted to break down the details of the play.

“So, I had a couple of peeks, looked down, and felt that I could have caught the ball,” Spencer detailed. “Once I did that, I just let everything else take over and got in the end zone. We’ve been preaching on that pretty much since last year—just me trying to get into the end zone and create a spark for this team. I felt like I did that today.”

Broncos' special teams coordinator Tom McMahon has been under increasing pressure to iron out the constant wrinkles of his unit. The truth is, it’s been difficult to find a steady group of depth players to field due to the injury crisis that has unrelentingly attacked the Broncos.

Spencer’s timely return to the field finally ignited the embattled unit and it went a long way toward justifying the team'’s decision to keep a return specialist around on the roster. The 28-year-old ex-CFL star was quick to point out post-game that he diligently puts in the work required to polish his craft.

“Yeah, man. I take a lot of pride in what I do,” Spencer said. “One of the things I said before this game was just being dynamic and helping the team out any way I could and I came out today and we put up points up on the board for the special teams. Even from the CFL, I take pride in that. I work on my craft each and every day, and finally, it happened.”

Head coach Vic Fangio has been a constant, encouraging voice in the ear of Spencer, especially when it comes to taking one to the house. Fangio was unsurprisingly thrilled to see Spencer finally go the distance to draw first blood and provide that elusive spark of momentum on the road.

“I’m thrilled to death that ‘Spence’ finally got it,” Fangio enthused post-game. “Him and I have had many short conversations since he’s been here about him taking it back to the house. There was many times where I’ve felt it was going to happen in previous games—he’s come close. I was almost as thrilled as he was that he got it, but I don’t think anybody could exceed his thrill.”

The head coach and player shared an emotional embrace on the sidelines after Spencer’s sensational punt return in Carolina, which displayed just how much it meant to them both. It could shift some of the pressure off McMahon, whose job many have been calling for this season.

Spencer revealed that it's McMahon who gives him the freedom and confidence to attempt the big returns.

“Tom, he pretty much just lets me be back there—be comfortable and he lets me take the keys and he has faith in me and believes in me also,” Spencer said. “So, for me to just go back there and do that—I don’t know how long it’s been, but I know it’s been a while since they’ve scored a punt return touchdown. That’s just for everybody on that special teams unit.”

Half a decade apart is indeed far too long a wait between punts returned for six, but for McMahon’s own job security, the timing was very welcome indeed.

