It might have been a significantly diminished attendance at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, but those 5,700 or so fans in the stands sent a strong message to Drew Lock and the Denver Broncos' offense as the team entered the tunnel at half time.

The boo-birds were out in force.

Lock heard the noise. His own internal compass and pride screamed at him to stand up and address his offense in the locker room. A raw, emotional speech to the offense ensued, with the embattled young quarterback taking ownership for his own failures in the first half and imparting a message of confidence and resolve in his teammates.

By the time it was all said and done, the Broncos put four second-half touchdowns on the board, overcoming a 21-point deficit for just the fifth time in team history to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30. After the game, Lock let fans in on the conversation he had with teammates in the locker room amid some "yelling and screaming."

As the young QB left Empower Field after throwing the game-winning touchdown to KJ Hamler, he advised a group of fans hanging out around the tunnel not to "boo too early" and was caught on camera by Broncos TV exorcising some demons as he walked the tunnel back to his own locker room. Check it out in this video below.

Make no mistake; Lock was feeling the tide turning. The villagers had begun to turn on him after he threw two fourth-quarter picks in Week 6 at New England (despite getting the win), struggled for the entirety of Week 7's blowout loss to Kansas City, and stunk it up through the better part of three quarters in Week 8.

That's what made Lock's second-half turnaround vs. the Chargers all the more impressive. The fact that he was able to overcome such a mountain of criticism, pressure, and overall negative momentum should tell fans a lot about his mettle as an NFL QB.

Lock's vindication was palpable as he exited the field. Let him enjoy this one. It was one of the most unlikely comeback wins in team history and his touchdown pass to Hamler to win the game was just the second game-winning or game-tying touchdown as time expired in the fourth quarter or overtime in franchise history.

Trust the process.

