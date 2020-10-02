SI.com
WATCH: Jerry Jeudy 'Mosses' Jets CB for 48-Yard Touchdown

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos fell behind early in the team's Week 4 bout at the New York Jets but thanks to a couple of smart drives by Brett Rypien, the team took the lead in the second quarter. 

Trailing 7-3, the Jets loaded the box on first down, going press-coverage with zero safeties over the top. Rypien uncorked, throwing deep to Broncos rookie wideout Jerry Jeudy. 

The throw was a little short but Jeudy skied up over Jets cornerback Pierre Desir and snagged the ball away, dancing his way into the end zone. Touchdown! 

It was a 48-yard connection and gave Jeudy the first touchdown of his young NFL career. The Broncos needed a boost offensively, and thus far, Rypien and Jeudy are delivering it at MetLife Stadium. 

In the second quarter, the Broncos lead 10-7. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

