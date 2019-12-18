What is Garett Bolles' Future with the Broncos Post-2019?

The good news for the Denver Broncos is that they may have found their quarterback of the future. The bad news is, Denver can't protect him because they're not sure if they have their franchise left tackle.

The Broncos have their pass rusher and potentially the quarterback. Including the left tackle, those are the three cornerstones for a team's foundation.

That doesn’t mean the Broncos don’t have other pieces, like wide receiver, or that they’re missing pieces, like cornerback. It's just acknowledging that Denver's possibly 2/3 on the foundation building blocks.

Garett Bolles has done nothing to prove he can be the answer the franchise left tackle vacancy. In fact, all his play has really done is raise more questions as to whether he can be the guy.

What happens next for the Broncos and Drew Lock? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The issue with Bolles is his lack of consistency. He will go through some games playing at an elite level, only to fall off and look like he doesn’t even belong out there on the field. That is too wide a variance for the Broncos to have any sort of trust in Bolles.

Over the last few weeks, Bolles has been playing at a higher level. Has Mike Munchak’s coaching finally broken through?

It's hard to say, but the Broncos need to be cautious. If they buy into Bolles growing and they’re wrong, it could mean ignoring the tackle position only to have it be a detriment to Drew Lock next season.

This is a tough evaluation for the Broncos because of the consistency issues. What Bolles does over the final two games could be vital for his overall evaluation for this season. The Broncos have to be careful with how they proceed going forward.

Check out the video above for the full story.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.