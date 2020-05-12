Mile High Huddle
PFF Tweet Boldly Exposes why Broncos Didn't Exercise Garett Bolles' Fifth-Year Option

Chad Jensen

When a team chooses not to pick up a player's fifth-year option, it almost always means that player will be calling a different NFL city home the next year. It's been no different for Denver Broncos' GM John Elway. 

Here's a list of Broncos' first-round picks who didn't garner the fifth-year option from Elway. 

  • DL Sylvester Williams (2013)
  • LB Shane Ray (2015)
  • QB Paxton Lynch (2016) 
  • OT Garett Bolles (2017)

LB Von Miller and CB Bradley Roby have the distinction of being the only first-round picks of the Elway era to garner the fifth-year option. It is an indictment of sorts on Elway's draft resume, especially in the premium rounds in the first half of his tenure in the Broncos' front office. 

And even in the case of Roby, Elway picked up the fifth-year option but chose not to offer him a multi-year extension because he didn't play well in that last season. The most recent candidate for a fifth-year option was Bolles and less than two weeks ago, the Broncos chose not to exercise it. 

While there are likely a variety of reasons why the Broncos were leery of picking up that fifth year, what we know for sure is that Elway and the team brass have been "frustrated" with the 2017 first-rounder. A recent tweet from Pro Football Focus boiled down the issue in stark reality, helping fans to understand why Denver isn't locking in Bolles for one additional year as is the team's prerogative. 

Only time will tell whether Elway and company made the right decision with regard to Bolles. I question the decision but ultimately understand why the Broncos aren't optioning Bolles. 

The team likely hopes that the message being sent to Bolles will hit home, especially combined with Elway's public declaration that Bolles will have to sing for his supper this year and openly compete with Elijah Wilkinson for the starting left tackle job. 

There is a quiet sense of optimism internally that O-Line Coach Mike Munchak had a positive influence on Bolles' play as the left tackle significantly improved his performance from Week 9 on last season, cutting down the penalities dramatically. 

Once Drew Lock was inserted at quarterback in Week 13, Bolles would go on to relinquish just one sack on the rookie. Turns out when the right quarterback is under center, the offensive linemen's job is way easier. 

In that sense, I don't envy Bolles' mandate over the first two-and-a-half years of his career, blocking the blindside for the likes of Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch, Case Keenum, Joe Flacco, and Brandon Allen. Each one of those players presented a unique challenge especially for the Broncos' offensive tackles, including Bolles. 

Lock's pocket awareness, combined with his mobility and athleticism, takes enormous pressure off of the tackles, which, as we saw down the stretch, will have a positive effect on the play of Bolles. Lock's continued presence as the starter, combined with Munchak's coaching, is why I wouldn't be surprised if Bolles becomes the first former Broncos' first-round pick who was denied a fifth-year option but goes on to re-sign with the club. 

I'm not making a bold prediction. But I do think Bolles could be poised to produce his best season as a pro and if he does, don't be shocked if Elway offers him an extension before he hits the open market next spring, especially if the tackle continues to minimize the penalties and keep Lock's jersey clean. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Wyobronco
Wyobronco

Hopefully he returns to the form he showed in the last five games of last season. If he does, we could be set at left tackle for a long time, assuming we can get him signed.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

It's going to take a big leap in production for 72 to change the contract situation. Not beyond the realms of possibilities, but them flags do seem to stick to him and that's a hard thing to forget.

