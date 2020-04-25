Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Gut Reaction: Why Broncos Fans Should Pump the Brakes on Criticism of Round 3 Picks

BobMorris

The Denver Broncos tabbed two players for the defense in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, along with an offensive player who should provide immediate help upfront.

Plenty of Broncos fans loved the Lloyd Cushenberry pick at No. 83, but the selections of Michael Ojemudia at 77 and McTelvin Agim at 95 drew grumblings. The latter two may not have been the biggest names at their position when the Broncos picked, but they bring talents that fit what the coaching staff wants out of players, plus they are high-character guys.

We've watched as GM John Elway has changed his approach to focusing more on good football players who are also of good character, rather than athletic players who are raw in terms of development or character risks. It's paid off, for the most part, the past couple of seasons.

Will it happen with the 2020 third-round selections? Let's examine the trio of picks and see what they bring that the Broncos like about them.

Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa

The first of the third-round picks wasn't met with a lot of enthusiasm from Broncos fans. But this is more about Ojemudia being a good scheme fit and the type of cornerback who Vic Fangio favors.

Ojemudia's cover skills may be underrated by some. He intercepted six passes in his final two seasons for the Iowa Hawkeyes and was called for defensive pass interference just once. If Ojemudia can carry over that ball-hawking skill-set and couple that with discipline, he's going to be exactly the cornerback that Fangio wants.

Furthermore, Ojemudia is a good tackler, a trait that Fangio absolutely wants from his defensive backs. The fact is, if you can't tackle, you aren't going to last under Fangio. And the ability of a cornerback to make the tackle and limit yards after the catch shouldn't be overlooked.

Ojemudia may not be a popular pick, but the closer I look at him, the more I think he can be a sleeper in this class. It may take him a year to develop, but with third-round picks, that's alright.

What happens next for the Broncos in the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Lloyd Cushenberry, IOL, LSU

All those who were getting impatient with the Broncos not drafting an offensive line,am watched as fate smiled upon their team. Denver found their starting center in Cushenberry, who will slide in between Dalton Risner and Graham Glasgow, giving the Broncos a strong interior in the trenches.

Cushenberry fits what the Broncos want in an important aspect; he's a good football player with good character. Recognizing a trend? Cushenberry has been praised for his selfless attitude, and that's something Elway has been looking for more often in draft picks, and something that Fangio and offensive line coach Mike Munchak love in their players.

It's true the Broncos could have selected Cushenberry earlier, but let's not worry about that too much. This was another example of a player sliding down the board and still being available to the Broncos at a spot where he was good value.

Now we sit back and watch Munchak show how much he can get out of Cushenberry and company. Remember that, while great offensive linemen are nice, you are more likely to get playoff trips when you have a great O-line coach who gets the most out of every player. 

That's what the Patriots, Chiefs and Ravens have, and that's why the Broncos pushed to get Munchak.

McTelvin Agim, DT, Arkansas

Here's another pick that got a mixed reaction from Broncos Country. Agim mostly played defensive end for Arkansas with one season at defensive tackle. He's not as sexy of a pick as other D-linemen who were on the board.

What Agim does offer is experience. He's played a lot of snaps and does a good job at rushing the passer. That's what the Broncos want from their defensive linemen. 

Agim isn't likely to be starting his first year in the NFL, but he should improve the Broncos' depth, an area of concern after Derek Wolfe and Adam Gotsis have moved on.

Let's not forget that the Broncos have one of the best defensive line coaches in Bill Kollar, who gets the most out of players more often than not. Agim should be a better fit for what Kollar looks for in players.

Again, Agim isn't a player who jumps out and grabs you, but he does make sense for the Broncos. Let's see how his pass-rushing skill translates to the NFL.

Bottom Line

Broncos fans might not have been that excited overall with the three picks — Cushenberry aside — but sometimes it's about what the coaches are looking for and what fits their scheme.

We must also remember that third-round picks don't always become immediate contributors. Often, it may be a year or two before they blossom. Patience pays with most players taken in this round.

These players may not all jump out and grab your attention, but they could all become important contributors in the years to come. And with Cushenberry likely to start right away, that's all the better for the Broncos.

Follow Bob on Twitter @BobMorrisSports and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Jman75
Jman75

Good write up and on point. Kiper really liked agim felt he was a steal , and is a sleeper. Played on a team where he was the only guy to stop on the line so got all the attention and still did well

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Denver Broncos' 2020 NFL Draft: Live Blog/Open Thread

Log in and join the live discussion as we live-blog the 2020 NFL Draft. How will it shake out for the Broncos?

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Broncos Select Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy at Pick 15 in the Draft

The Broncos stood pat and ultimately got the receiver they loved in the first round.

Chad Jensen

by

BearBnB

Gut Reaction: How Jerry Jeudy Helps Drew Lock, Broncos' Offense

The Broncos landed the No. 1 wide receiver on their big board at pick 15 in the draft. What does Jerry Jeudy bring to the offense now that he's a Bronco?

Luke Patterson

by

Chilly303

8 First-Round-Caliber Fallers Broncos Should Target With Pick 46 of Draft

The Broncos could be in position to capitalize on a few first-round-caliber fallers in the draft.

Nick Kendell

by

Chilly303

Finding Broncos: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Finding Broncos scouts the 2020 NFL Draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Jerry Jeudy and how would he fit in Denver?

Erick Trickel

by

BearBnB

Mile High Roundtable: Predicting Broncos' First-Round Pick

The Mile High Huddle staff each weigh in with their Broncos predictions for the first round of the draft.

MHH Staff

by

broncofan55555

Finding Broncos: K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Finding Broncos scouts the 2020 NFL Draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on K.J. Hamler and how would he fit in Denver?

Erick Trickel

by

Chilly303

NFL Insider Boldly Predicts Broncos' LT Garett Bolles 'Is on His Way Out in Denver'

Many Broncos fans would be happy to see Garett Bolles play elsewhere but how likely is that? A new report sheds light.

Chad Jensen

by

Mr. Pioneer

Analytics: True Cost of Trading Up in Draft Should Give Broncos Significant Pause

Fans are pining for the Broncos to trade up in the draft. But based on analytics and the modern draft value chart, would it make sense for Denver to maneuver up the board?

Thomas Hall

by

Cdn fan

Report: Broncos 'Exploring' a Trade-Up in Draft

Could John Elway trade back into round one? An NFL insider says the Broncos are exploring just that.

Chad Jensen

by

MikeDeMarco