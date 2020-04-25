Gut Reaction: Why Broncos Fans Should Pump the Brakes on Criticism of Round 3 Picks

The Denver Broncos tabbed two players for the defense in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, along with an offensive player who should provide immediate help upfront.

Plenty of Broncos fans loved the Lloyd Cushenberry pick at No. 83, but the selections of Michael Ojemudia at 77 and McTelvin Agim at 95 drew grumblings. The latter two may not have been the biggest names at their position when the Broncos picked, but they bring talents that fit what the coaching staff wants out of players, plus they are high-character guys.

We've watched as GM John Elway has changed his approach to focusing more on good football players who are also of good character, rather than athletic players who are raw in terms of development or character risks. It's paid off, for the most part, the past couple of seasons.

Will it happen with the 2020 third-round selections? Let's examine the trio of picks and see what they bring that the Broncos like about them.

Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa

The first of the third-round picks wasn't met with a lot of enthusiasm from Broncos fans. But this is more about Ojemudia being a good scheme fit and the type of cornerback who Vic Fangio favors.

Ojemudia's cover skills may be underrated by some. He intercepted six passes in his final two seasons for the Iowa Hawkeyes and was called for defensive pass interference just once. If Ojemudia can carry over that ball-hawking skill-set and couple that with discipline, he's going to be exactly the cornerback that Fangio wants.

Furthermore, Ojemudia is a good tackler, a trait that Fangio absolutely wants from his defensive backs. The fact is, if you can't tackle, you aren't going to last under Fangio. And the ability of a cornerback to make the tackle and limit yards after the catch shouldn't be overlooked.

Ojemudia may not be a popular pick, but the closer I look at him, the more I think he can be a sleeper in this class. It may take him a year to develop, but with third-round picks, that's alright.

Lloyd Cushenberry, IOL, LSU

All those who were getting impatient with the Broncos not drafting an offensive line,am watched as fate smiled upon their team. Denver found their starting center in Cushenberry, who will slide in between Dalton Risner and Graham Glasgow, giving the Broncos a strong interior in the trenches.

Cushenberry fits what the Broncos want in an important aspect; he's a good football player with good character. Recognizing a trend? Cushenberry has been praised for his selfless attitude, and that's something Elway has been looking for more often in draft picks, and something that Fangio and offensive line coach Mike Munchak love in their players.

It's true the Broncos could have selected Cushenberry earlier, but let's not worry about that too much. This was another example of a player sliding down the board and still being available to the Broncos at a spot where he was good value.

Now we sit back and watch Munchak show how much he can get out of Cushenberry and company. Remember that, while great offensive linemen are nice, you are more likely to get playoff trips when you have a great O-line coach who gets the most out of every player.

That's what the Patriots, Chiefs and Ravens have, and that's why the Broncos pushed to get Munchak.

McTelvin Agim, DT, Arkansas

Here's another pick that got a mixed reaction from Broncos Country. Agim mostly played defensive end for Arkansas with one season at defensive tackle. He's not as sexy of a pick as other D-linemen who were on the board.

What Agim does offer is experience. He's played a lot of snaps and does a good job at rushing the passer. That's what the Broncos want from their defensive linemen.

Agim isn't likely to be starting his first year in the NFL, but he should improve the Broncos' depth, an area of concern after Derek Wolfe and Adam Gotsis have moved on.

Let's not forget that the Broncos have one of the best defensive line coaches in Bill Kollar, who gets the most out of players more often than not. Agim should be a better fit for what Kollar looks for in players.

Again, Agim isn't a player who jumps out and grabs you, but he does make sense for the Broncos. Let's see how his pass-rushing skill translates to the NFL.

Bottom Line

Broncos fans might not have been that excited overall with the three picks — Cushenberry aside — but sometimes it's about what the coaches are looking for and what fits their scheme.

We must also remember that third-round picks don't always become immediate contributors. Often, it may be a year or two before they blossom. Patience pays with most players taken in this round.

These players may not all jump out and grab your attention, but they could all become important contributors in the years to come. And with Cushenberry likely to start right away, that's all the better for the Broncos.

