Why Judon's Twitter Shade Toward Broncos QB Drew Lock is Good a Thing

Chad Jensen

This past week, a fan on Twitter posted a four-man image that included NFL quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson and, surprisingly to some, Drew Lock, with the caption: 'the future of the NFL.'

Baltimore Ravens linebacker, and teammate to Jackson, Matthew Judon took exception to the fan's tweet and offered up a commentary of his own that some in Broncos Country perceived to be disrespectful to Lock. 

While it's not exactly breaking news and it's actually a few days old, Judon's shot across Lock's bow shouldn't be taken so seriously by fans. In fact, it could be nothing but good for the Denver Broncos' young quarterback. 

In the video above, I break down exactly why fans shouldn't overreact to this tweet and why it should actually be a good thing for Lock heading into year two. 

