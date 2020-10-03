WR Tim Patrick: 1-3 Broncos Have to 'Keep Stacking Some Wins'

In the wake of losing Courtland Sutton to season-ending knee surgery, the Denver Broncos are digging ever deeper into their pool of wide receiver talent. Just how strong the Broncos are at the position was on full display on Thursday night as the oft-overlooked and frequently discounted Tim Patrick put up career numbers in the Broncos 37-28 win over the New York Jets.

Injuries have given the 26-year-old from the University of Utah the opportunity to shine and Patrick did just that — hauling in six catches for 113 yards and a touchdown. The young receiver obviously developed some early chemistry with QB Brett Rypien.

Following Thursday night's win, Patrick was not short of confidence when he spoke about how he's made the most of his reps, basking in the afterglow of the Broncos' maiden win.

"The roles I've been, I never usually set standards," Patrick said post-game. "You never know what's going to happen, you never know how many targets you're going to get. I know I'm capable of doing it, it's just about getting the chance to do it. Tonight, I was able to get the chance to do it and I showed what I can do."

Patrick’s own self-confidence has not been mirrored by his team. The Broncos put some of that bad ju-ju to bed on Thursday night, as Patrick helped lead the way to a vital first victory despite comprehensively losing the oft-decisive turnover battle.

"It's amazing. It's amazing and we still had those plays," Patrick said. "I think we just kept fighting this time. I think we were -3 in the turnover battle with a defensive touchdown. I'm pretty sure the math on that, you're not supposed to win the game. We just found a way."

Much bigger and more difficult challenges than the lowly Jets now lie ahead for the Broncos. That being said, Thursday night was a close game that could have easily slipped away had the Broncos not found the one or two clutch plays to finish off the Jets.

One of those critical plays was the 31-yard reception on third down Patrick hauled in late in the fourth quarter, which gave the Broncos the field position needed for Brandon McManus' 53-yard field goal to split the uprights and retake the one-point lead. Melvin Gordon's 43-yard touchdown scamper to slip the dagger between the Jets' ribs one possession later was another example of Denver coming up big in the clutch.

“’Mel’ iced it with that long run with Brett leading the way and lead blocking on that,” Patrick said. “That was huge. That just shows his competitive edge in wanting us to win that game.”

Rypien’s plucky and aggressive fullback-type lead block on that Gordon scoring run gave Patrick a thrill and it delivered a 'win at all costs' statement. That’s exactly what the winless Broncos needed, having headed to the East Coast on a short week after falling to 0-3. Patrick and Rypien’s growing chemistry is poised to continue until injured starter Drew Lock returns to the action.

Rookie receiver KJ Hamler was forced to the sidelines for the second half with a hamstring injury. That likely means more snaps for Patrick and the opportunity to make a bigger impact in the weeks to come as the Broncos try to stay afloat in the AFC West.

In the glare of the National spotlight, Patrick excelled, which could portend well for a growing role in offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s scheme.

Removing the winless monkey off their backs was a huge relief for the Broncos. Moving forward, Patrick issued a blunt rallying call to the team and at the same time, set himself a simplistic goal.

“Now we got to keep stacking wins,” Patrick said via the Colorado Springs Gazette.

