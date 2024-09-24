Schefter Proposes Dolphins Trade for Broncos QB Zach Wilson
In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter suggested the injury-ravaged Miami Dolphins — down to their third-string quarterback — contact the Denver Broncos regarding the availability of backup Zach Wilson.
Schefter also threw out Pittsburgh's Russell Wilson and Cleveland's Dorian Thompson-Robinson as potential QB trade targets for the Dolphins.
"I'd call Denver and I'd say, "What would you want for Zach Wilson?'" he asked rhetorically.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
The No. 2 overall pick in 2021, Wilson was acquired from the New York Jets prior to April's draft. He lost out to Broncos rookie Bo Nix for the starting job but made the 53-man roster after completing 28 of 44 pass attempts for 397 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions this preseason.
Wilson, 25, is currently stationed as Denver's third-string QB behind Nix and Jarrett Stidham.
"He has starter tools all over," general manager George Paton said in August. "It’s been pretty cool just watching him with really no expectations. He can just go out there and play football. He has all the traits. He has all the starting traits in the world. He’s still working through some things. You can see the good and the really good last week in the game. He can throw it as good as anyone in the league. I mentioned before, he’s smart and he’s a great kid. He has starter traits all over. I do think he will be a starter in this league.”
The Broncos would save $2.726 million against the salary cap by trading Wilson ahead of the Nov. 5 NFL deadline.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!