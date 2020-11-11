cleveland-browns-all-time-best-team

Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas jogs onto the field for a 2016 game against the Patriots. Thomas is one of the greatest Browns players of all time. © Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Who Makes Up the All-Time Starting Lineup for the Browns?

From their domination of the All-America Football Conference (AAFC) from 1946 to '49 to their NFL dynasty of the 1950s, and even into their more recent seasons of struggles, the Browns have produced legends. Choosing their best players at each position was no easy feat.

While many of the players on this list did play as teammates, putting together an all-time team allows for some all-time wonderment. What if Joe Thomas had blocked for Jim Brown? What if Otto Graham had a tight end like Ozzie Newsome at his disposal? What if the standout defenders from the 1980s playoff run teamed up with the tenacious defensive linemen from the '50s?

So many more possibilities exist, but before you get to the list, let's look at how it was put together.

Selection Criteria for This List

The criteria used to develop this list of the greatest Browns player at every position includes:

Legacy Honors (Hall of Fame, Ring of Honor, retired number, etc.)

(Hall of Fame, Ring of Honor, retired number, etc.) Single-Season Honors (MVP, All-Pro, Pro Bowl, etc.)

(MVP, All-Pro, Pro Bowl, etc.) On-Field Success (league leader, playoff appearances, records, etc.)

(league leader, playoff appearances, records, etc.) Longevity (years with the Browns, percentage of career with the Browns, contributions to the Browns, etc.)

Only games played with the Browns are factored into this list, so while Hall of Famers like Tommy McDonald, Len Dawson and Willie Davis had great careers, their limited seasons in Cleveland means they won't make the cut here. Feel free to chime in with your thoughts on these selections.

Offensive Players on the Browns All-Time Best Team

The Browns have definitely had more weapons on offense than defense in their 71-year history, and selecting the best of the best at some positions was a tricky task. While certain positions (quarterback, running back and tight end) were fairly easy to select, determining who should start on the offensive line was a very difficult process.

Of Cleveland's 21 Hall of Famers (20 players and one coach), five played along the offensive line. That list doesn't even include some of the greatest offensive lineman the Browns have seen. Cleveland has also seen its fair share of talented wide receivers, and whittling the list down to the best three for this team wasn't easy, either.

The following are the 11 players who comprise the all-time starting offense for the Browns.

Quarterback: Otto Graham

Seasons With Browns: 1946 – 55

1946 – 55 Playoff Appearances: 1946 – 55

1946 – 55 All-AAFC: 1946 – 49

1946 – 49 All-Pro: 1947 – 49, ‘ 51, 1953 – 55

1947 – 49, ‘ 51, 1953 – 55 Pro Bowl: 1950 – 54

1950 – 54 Awards: Hall of Fame (1965), AAFC Most Valuable Player (1947 – 48), NFL MVP (1951, '53, '55)

As the first starting quarterback for the Browns, Otto Graham still remains the greatest ever to play for the team more than half a century later. Graham was a reliable driver of the offense, taking the Browns to league championship games each season of his career and winning a title in seven of those 10 appearances. Graham completed 1,464 of 2,626 career passes for 23,584 yards and 174 touchdowns, which remains a franchise record.

The Best of the Rest

Bernie Kosar

Frank Ryan

Brian Sipe

Browns Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown smiles on the sidelines before a 2019 game against the Rams. © Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Running Back: Jim Brown

Seasons With Browns: 1957 – 65

1957 – 65 Postseason Appearances: 1957 – 58, 1964 – 65

1957 – 58, 1964 – 65 All-Pro: 1957 – 61, 1963 – 65

1957 – 61, 1963 – 65 Pro Bowl: 1957 – 65

1957 – 65 Awards: Hall of Fame (1971); Browns No. 32 Retired; NFL 1960s All-Decade Team; Most Valuable Player, 1957 – 58, 1965; Rookie of the Year, 1957

Jim Brown is considered one of the greatest football players in the history of the NFL, so it's no surprise that he would be the starting running back for the Browns' all-time team. Brown led the league in rushing in eight of his nine seasons, and was named a Pro Bowler every year he played.

With 2,359 rushing attempts for 12,312 yards and 106 touchdowns when he retired, Brown was the NFL's career record-holder in every category, and he still holds the franchise record in each category.

The Best of the Rest

LeRoy Kelly

Greg Pruitt

Earnest Byner

Fullback: Marion Motley

Seasons With Browns: 1946 – 53

1946 – 53 Playoff Appearances: 1946 – 53

1946 – 53 All-AAFC: 1946 – 49

1946 – 49 All-Pro: 1948, '50

1948, '50 Pro Bowl: 1950

1950 Awards: Hall of Fame (1968), NFL 1940s All-Decade Team

As a bruising runner who was among the first African American players in the NFL, Marion Motley provided an elite rushing attack for the earliest Browns teams. He would help the Browns win five straight championships from 1946 to '50 — including three rushing touchdowns in the 1948 AAFC championship game.

Motley led the league in rushing yards twice and carried the ball 828 times for 4,720 yards and 31 TDs in his career. His average of 5.7 yards per carry is still the career record among NFL running backs, and Motley also played defensively as a linebacker during his career.

The Best of the Rest

Mike Pruitt

Kevin Mack

Former Browns tight end Ozzie Newsome speaks to the media during the 2018 NFL Combine. He served as general manager of the Ravens at the time. © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Tight End: Ozzie Newsome

Seasons With Browns: 1978 – 90

1978 – 90 Playoff Appearances: 1980, '82, 1985 – 89

1980, '82, 1985 – 89 All-Pro: 1984

1984 Pro Bowl: 1981, 1984 – 85

1981, 1984 – 85 Award: Hall of Fame (1999), NFL 1980s All-Decade Team

Though Ozzie Newsome is the only Browns Hall of Famer who failed to win a championship, he is still vividly remembered as one of the best contributors to team history. Newsome closed his 13-year career with 662 receptions for 7,980 yards and 47 TDs. His totals for receptions and yardage remain franchise records, and his single-game high of 191 yards was a team record for 29 seasons.

After retiring as a player, he joined the front office and followed the Browns to Baltimore in 1996, where he would become the NFL's first African American general manager, a post he served from 2002 to '18.

The Best of the Rest

Milt Morin

Kellen Winslow Jr.

Wide Receiver: Dante Lavelli

Years With the Browns: 1946 – 56

1946 – 56 Playoff Appearances: 1946 – 55

1946 – 55 All-AAFC: 1946 – 49

1946 – 49 Pro Bowl: 1951, 1953 – 54

1951, 1953 – 54 Awards: Hall of Fame (1975), NFL 1940s All-Decade Team, Browns Ring of Honor

Dante Lavelli was known as "Gluefingers" during his career, and his sure hands helped him become the greatest wide receiver in Browns history. With 386 receptions for 6,488 yards and 62 touchdowns, Lavelli was a consistent target for the Browns throughout his 11-year career, and he has the second-most receiving yardage in team history.

He played for seven championship teams and had an 11-catch, two-touchdown effort in the 1950 NFL title game, a win over the Rams. As a rookie, he caught the game-winning touchdown in the championship game against the Yankees.

Former Browns receiver Paul Warfield arrives during the 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremonies. He is one of several Hall of Famers who were drafted by the Browns. © Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Wide Receiver: Paul Warfield

Years With the Browns: 1964 – 69, 1976 – 77

1964 – 69, 1976 – 77 Playoff Appearances: 1964 – 65, 1967 – 69

1964 – 65, 1967 – 69 Pro Bowl: 1964, 1968 – 69

1964, 1968 – 69 Awards: Hall of Fame (1983), Browns Ring of Honor

Paul Warfield made quite an impression as a rookie, and it was just the start of what would become a first-ballot Hall of Fame career. He helped the Browns win the 1964 NFL championship and continued on to produce plenty of big plays for the first six years of his career.

After spending some time with the Dolphins, Warfield returned to the Browns for the final two seasons of his career. In eight total seasons with Cleveland, Warfield caught 271 passes for 5,210 yards (19.2 yards per catch) and 52 touchdowns (third in team history). He was also very strong in the postseason, snaring 24 passes for 404 yards in seven playoff games.

Wide Receiver: Gary Collins

Years With the Browns: 1962 – 71

1962 – 71 Playoff Appearances: 1964 – 65, 1967 – 69, '71

1964 – 65, 1967 – 69, '71 Pro Bowl: 1965 – 66

Gary Collins did not produce the most eye-popping statistics, but his consistent play for a decade made him one of the most reliable receivers the Browns have ever had. The Browns made the playoffs more often than not while Collins was playing, and much of that had to do with his 331 receptions for 5,299 yards and franchise record 70 touchdowns.

Collins had at least 10 touchdowns in four seasons, which helped him establish a team record that's yet to be broken. He also doubled as a strong punter, giving this all-time team some additional flexibility.

The Best of the Rest

Mac Speedie

Ray Renfro

Dave Logan

Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas (73) holds off Cowboys defensive end Benson Mayowa during a 2016 game at FirstEnergy Stadium. © Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Lineman: Joe Thomas

Years With the Browns: 2007 – 17

2007 – 17 All-Pro: 2009 – 11, 2013 – 15

2009 – 11, 2013 – 15 Pro Bowl: 2007 – 16

2007 – 16 Awards: Browns Ring of Honor, NFL 2010s All-Decade Team

The greatest iron man in recent NFL history is Joe Thomas, who was on the field for 10,363 consecutive snaps until a triceps injury ended his career after 11 seasons with the Browns. That snap total is the most all-time since the NFL began tracking the statistic in 1999.

Thomas missed just one Pro Bowl (his final season) and is all but certain to be inducted into the Hall of Fame when he first becomes eligible in 2023. He's the only offensive lineman ever to be named a Pro Bowler in each his first eight seasons, with his streak eventually ending at 10 straight selections. Cleveland never had much success during Thomas' career, finishing with a winning record only in his rookie season.

Offensive Lineman: Gene Hickerson

Seasons With Browns: 1958 – 73

1958 – 73 Playoff Appearances: 1958, 1964 – 65, 1967 – 69, 1971 – 72

1958, 1964 – 65, 1967 – 69, 1971 – 72 All-Pro: 1967 – 69

1967 – 69 Pro Bowl: 1965 – 70

1965 – 70 Awards: Hall of Fame (2007), Browns Ring of Honor, NFL 1960s All-Decade Team

Gene Hickerson blocked for numerous Hall of Fame running backs during his career with the Browns. The gargantuan lineman paved the way for legends Jim Brown, Bobby Mitchell and LeRoy Kelly during his lengthy tenure with the Browns.

During his 15-year career, there were eight times when a Cleveland running back rushed for 1,000 yards, and his superb blocking helped the Browns win the 1964 NFL championship. Hickerson played in 165 straight games for the Browns, a record at the time of his retirement.

Offensive Lineman: Dick Schafrath

Seasons With Browns: 1959 – 71

1959 – 71 Playoff Appearances: 1964 – 65, 1967 – 69, '71

1964 – 65, 1967 – 69, '71 All-Pro: 1963 – 65, '69

1963 – 65, '69 Pro Bowl: 1963 – 68

Dick Schafrath was a force on the offensive line for 13 seasons with the Browns. He came to Cleveland as a 215-pound player from Ohio State, but bulked up to 265 pounds to join the starting lineup in his second season.

Schafrath then became a mainstay for the Browns — helping the team make the playoffs six times and winning the 1964 NFL championship. He was known primarily for his blocking in pass protection, but also helped Hall of Fame running backs Jim Brown, Bobby Mitchell and LeRoy Kelly gain thousands of yards.

Offensive Lineman: Lou Groza

Seasons With Browns: 1946 – 59, 1961 – 67

1946 – 59, 1961 – 67 Playoff Appearances: 1946 – 55, 1957 – 58, 1964 – 65, '67

1946 – 55, 1957 – 58, 1964 – 65, '67 All-AAFC: 1946

1946 All-Pro: 1952 – 55

1952 – 55 Pro Bowl: 1950 – 55, 1957 – 59

1950 – 55, 1957 – 59 Awards: Hall of Fame (1974), Browns Ring of Honor, Browns No. 76 retired, NFL 1950s All-Decade Team, Most Valuable Player ('59)

Lou Groza is most remembered for his kicking duties throughout 21 seasons with the Browns, but for the purpose of the all-time team, I placed him on the offensive line. Groza served as an offensive tackle from 1946 to '59, helping pave the way for seven of Cleveland's championship offenses. His selection here gives the team versatility, since "The Toe" is considered one of the greatest kickers of all-time.

The Best of the Rest

Frank Gatski

Mike McCormack

Doug Dieken

Jim Ray Smith

Joe Delamielleure

Defensive Players on the Browns All-Time Best Team

Throughout the 71-year history of the Browns, the best players battled on the offensive side of the football. That said, there are still plenty of standout defenders who have suited up in the Brown and Orange uniform.

Among those 21 Hall of Famers who represent Cleveland, only five played on defense, and none played with the Browns for more than eight seasons. Three of them won't even be included here, because they only played for two years in Cleveland. Despite that, I'll recognize several other local legends who would combine to make a formidable defensive unit.

Defensive Lineman: Bill Willis

Seasons With Browns: 1946–53

1946–53 Playoff Appearances: 1946–53

1946–53 All-AAFC: 1946–49

1946–49 All-Pro: 1951–53

1951–53 Pro Bowl: 1950–52

1950–52 Awards: Hall of Fame (1977), Browns Ring of Honor, NFL 1940s All-Decade Team

Bill Willis was one of the first African American players in the NFL, and he certainly proved he belonged. After helping the Browns win four straight championships in the AAFC, Willis continued to anchor the defense during Cleveland's first four seasons in the NFL. Those defensive units were either first or second in the league in scoring defense all eight seasons, and Willis helped the Browns finish as the only team in AAFC history to never surrender more than 200 points in a season.

Defensive Lineman: Len Ford

Seasons With Browns: 1950 – 57

1950 – 57 Playoff Appearances: 1950 – 55, '57

1950 – 55, '57 All-Pro: 1951 – 54

1951 – 54 Pro Bowl: 1951 – 54

1951 – 54 Awards: Hall of Fame (1976), NFL 1950s All-Decade Team

Len Ford was a force on the defensive line for eight seasons with Cleveland. He appeared in seven championship games for the Browns, winning three, and Ford-led defenses finished atop the league in scoring six times.

One of his best games came in the 1954 NFL championship game, when he had two interceptions in a 56 – 10 rout of the Lions. He was a receiver for two seasons before joining Cleveland, and once converted to a defender, he would recover 19 fumbles in 88 games — including five in 1954.

Defensive Lineman: Michael Dean Perry

Seasons With Browns: 1988 – 94

1988 – 94 Playoff Appearances: 1988 – 89, '94

1988 – 89, '94 All-Pro: 1989 – 90

1989 – 90 Pro Bowl: 1989 – 91, 1993 – 94

1989 – 91, 1993 – 94 Awards: AFC Defensive Player of the Year (1989)

Michael Dean Perry was swift and agile, despite being bulked up as one of the bigger defensive linemen in the NFL. Known for his ability to draw double teams that altered other teams' offensive game plans, Perry was a force for seven seasons with the Browns.

Despite the extra attention he garnered, Perry still burst through opposing offensive lines for 51.5 sacks in his Cleveland career. By the time of his release in February 1995, Perry also added 480 tackles, seven fumble recoveries and a touchdown.

Defensive Lineman: Bob Gain

Seasons With Browns: 1952, 1954 – 64

1952, 1954 – 64 Playoff Appearances: 1952, 1954 – 55, 1957 – 58, '64

1952, 1954 – 55, 1957 – 58, '64 Pro Bowl: 1957 – 59, 1961 – 62

Bob Gain was traded to Cleveland for four players before the 1952 season. After joining the Air Force, Gain was back for the final two games of the 1954 campaign, which allowed him to help Cleveland win another title. He then played every game save one through 1963, becoming one of the best defensive lineman in the NFL.

Gain's career ended when he suffered a broken leg early in the 1964 season. In 126 games with Cleveland, he recovered 15 fumbles and returned his lone interception 22 yards for a touchdown. As a rookie, he also booted three point-after touchdown kicks.

The Best of the Rest

Jerry Sherk

Bill Glass

Walter Johnson

Don Colo

Paul Wiggin

Former Browns linebacker Clay Matthews Jr. (57) speaks as he is inducted into the Browns Ring of Honor at halftime of a 2019 game against the Rams. His son and Rams linebacker Clay Matthews III can be seen in the background. © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker: Clay Matthews Jr.

Seasons With Browns: 1978 – 93

1978 – 93 Playoff Appearances: 1980, '82, 1985 – 89

1980, '82, 1985 – 89 Pro Bowl: 1985, 1987 – 89

1985, 1987 – 89 Awards: Browns Ring of Honor

No player has appeared in more games for the Browns than Clay Matthews Jr. As a tenacious linebacker, Matthews broke into the starting lineup during his second season and never really slowed down.

He is perhaps best known for intercepting a pass by Bills quarterback Jim Kelly with three seconds to play in the 1989 divisional round of the playoffs. That victory-sealing interception on the one-yard line does not, however, define his whole career.

In 232 games over 16 seasons in Cleveland, Matthews had 62 sacks (even though none from his first five seasons were counted in official statistics), 1,430 tackles, 24 forced fumbles and 14 interceptions. He has been a semifinalist in the Modern Era Committee's Hall of Fame voting four times.

Linebacker: Jim Houston

Seasons With Browns: 1960 – 72

1960 – 72 Playoff Appearances: 1964 – 65, 1967 – 69, 1971 – 72

1964 – 65, 1967 – 69, 1971 – 72 Pro Bowl: 1964 – 65, 1969 – 70

When Jim Houston was drafted in the first round by the Browns, he was supposed to become an anchor on the team's defensive line. But when there was a coaching change after his third season, Houston was moved to linebacker and became one of the best the Browns have ever had.

He missed just three games in his Cleveland career and finished with 14 interceptions and 11 fumble recoveries. During each season from 1964 to '68, he had at least two interceptions, and he returned three interceptions for touchdowns during his career.

Linebacker: Walt Michaels

Seasons With Browns: 1952 – 61

1952 – 61 Playoff Appearances: 1952 – 55, 1957 – 58

1952 – 55, 1957 – 58 Pro Bowl: 1955 – 59

Walt Michaels was a sure tackler and reliable starter for 10 seasons with the Browns. He missed just two of 122 games during his career in Cleveland and was a vital piece for a pair of championship teams. In 1954, he intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble in the championship game against the Lions, and a year later, he had another interception as the Browns defeated the Rams for back-to-back titles. During his career, he had 11 interceptions and recovered eight fumbles.

The Best of the Rest

Chip Banks

Vince Costello

Galen Fiss

Former Browns cornerback Hanford Dixon speaks at NFL UK Live at the Landmark Hotel in London in 2017. © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback: Hanford Dixon

Seasons With Browns: 1981 – 89

1981 – 89 Playoff Appearances: 1982, 1985 – 89

1982, 1985 – 89 All-Pro: 1986 – 87

1986 – 87 Pro Bowl: 1986 – 88

Hanford Dixon was known as the "Top Dawg" of the Browns' defenses of the 1980s after equating the pursuit of a quarterback sack to a dog chasing a cat. The nickname eventually became so popular that it grew to include a section of the stands still known today as the "Dawg Pound." But outside of that influence, Dixon was also one of the best defenders in team history.

He played a tenacious man-to-man style, often forcing quarterbacks to throw to secondary receivers. His 26 interceptions are fewer than would be expected from a player of his caliber, but the receivers he was covering usually had a very low number of targets (formal stats in this category were not tracked during his career).

Cornerback: Frank Minnifield

Seasons With Browns: 1984 – 92

1984 – 92 Playoff Appearances: 1985 – 89

1985 – 89 All-Pro: 1988

1988 Pro Bowl: 1986 – 89

1986 – 89 Awards: NFL 1980s All-Decade Team

Frank Minnifield teamed up with Hanford Dixon to form one of the NFL's most feared defensive backfields during the late 1980s. The duo of shutdown corners helped the Browns to five straight appearances in the postseason. He was known as "Mighty Minnie" because dominance from a cornerback who stood at 5 feet, 9 inches tall was uncommon. But just like Dixon, Minnifield excelled in man-to-man coverage, and his 20 career interceptions were usually the result of quarterbacks not throwing to the receiver he was covering.

The Best of the Rest

Clarence Scott

Bernie Parrish

Safety: Thom Darden

Seasons With Browns: 1972 – 81

1972 – 81 Playoff Appearances: 1972, '80

1972, '80 Pro Bowl: 1978

Thom Darden became the all-time interceptions leader in Browns history after swiping the 45th of his career in 1981 against the Bills. That record still stands, and when combined with his vicious tackling, leaves Darden as the most remembered safety to ever play for the Browns.

He led the NFL with 10 interceptions in 1978 to make his only Pro Bowl and tie the franchise record for a single-season total. That came three years after he missed all of the 1975 season following knee surgery.

Safety: Warren Lahr

Seasons With Browns: 1949 – 59

1949 – 59 Playoff Appearances: 1949 – 55, 1957 – 58

1949 – 55, 1957 – 58 Pro Bowl: 1953

When Warren Lahr came to Cleveland, he was planning to be a quarterback. After switching to the defensive side of the ball, he reached heights he probably wouldn't have been able to reach had he remained in his original position.

With 44 interceptions throughout an 11-year career, Lahr retired as Cleveland's all-time leader, and his five interception returns for touchdowns remains a team record. Lahr was a part of four championship teams and had five postseason interceptions in his career.

The Best of the Rest

Ken Konz

Don Paul

Special Teams Players on the Browns All-Time Best Team

While special teams players aren't always as well known as those who start on offense and defense, The players on those units are just as important to a team's success. The Browns are no exception.

Not only has the team had several star kickers and punters, but the Browns also had one of the most electrifying kick and punt returners in recent NFL history.

49ers kicker Phil Dawson gives a thumbs up following a 2015 game against the Browns, which would be his last against his former team. He played for the Browns for 14 seasons. © Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Kicker: Phil Dawson

Seasons With Browns: 1999 – 2012

1999 – 2012 Pro Bowl: 2012

Phil Dawson is Cleveland's all-time leader in made field goals — not bad for a guy signed by an expansion team as an undrafted free agent. Dawson started as the kicker when the Browns returned to the NFL in 1999, and he'd remain entrenched in his position until 2012.

Dawson made 305 of 363 attempted field goals and scored 1,271 points over his 14-year career. He scored the first points for the expansion Browns with a 41-yard field goal in the second quarter of a Week 2 matchup against the Titans. Dawson then added the team's first rushing touchdown, when he ran in from four yards out on a fake field goal attempt in Week 5 against the Bengals. That doubled as the only touchdown of his career.

The Best of the Rest

Lou Groza

Don Cockroft

Matt Bahr

Punter: Don Cockroft

Seasons With Browns: 1968 – 80

1968 – 80 Playoff Appearances: 1968 – 69, 1971 – 72, '80

Don Cockroft provided the Browns with all-around talent when kicking the football and was one of the last players in NFL history to be a team's primary punter and kicker in the same season. As the best punter in franchise history, Cockroft also doubled as the primary kicker during his 13-year career with the Browns, though he was exclusively the team's kicker from 1977 onward.

Even with those few seasons where he wasn't punting, he maintains franchise records with 651 punts for 26,262 yards. When he retired, he was the second-leading scorer of all time for the Browns (his 1,080 points are now third).

The Best of the Rest

Horace Gillom

Chris Gardocki

Gary Collins

Former Browns kick returner Josh Cribbs coaches during training camp at the Browns Training Complex in 2018. © Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Kick Returner: Josh Cribbs

Seasons With Browns: 2005 – 12

2005 – 12 All-Pro: 2007 – 09

2007 – 09 Pro Bowl: 2007, '09, '12

2007, '09, '12 Awards: NFL 2000s All-Decade Team

Josh Cribbs was one of the most prominent return men in the NFL throughout most of his career, and he is definitely the best to ever play for the Browns. Cribbs was a converted quarterback who signed with Cleveland as an undrafted free agent in 2005, and he was about as dangerous as return men came during his eight years with the team.

As an elusive runner, Cribbs returned eight kicks for touchdowns during his career to tie the league record, and he also shares an NFL record by returning two kicks for touchdowns of at least 100 yards in the same game. He missed just four games in his Cleveland career, and also added three punt return touchdowns. In total, he piled up 582 returns for 12,169 yards and 11 touchdowns and set numerous franchise records in the return game.

The Best of the Rest

Eric Metcalf

Dino Hall

Dennis Northcutt

Bobby Mitchell

Head Coach on the Browns All-Time Best Team

While a collection of superstars and Hall of Famers is great to have, they won't get very far without a coach to lead the way. While coaching styles have changed from Cleveland's AAFC days in the 1940s, there is little doubt the first coach in franchise history is the choice to lead the all-time team.

Paul Brown

Seasons With Browns: 1946 – 62

1946 – 62 Awards: Hall of Fame (1967)

Paul Brown was a co-founder of the Browns in 1946 and coached the team until '62. Along the way, he picked up seven championships and led the Browns to a perfect season in 1948.

Known as an innovator, Brown expected all of his players to give their best effort at all times. He regularly had conflicts with players, and eventually, a squabble with owner Art Modell led to Brown's ouster as coach in one of the most controversial decisions in Cleveland sports history. In his 17 seasons, Brown posted a 158-48-8 record with the Browns, and added a 9 – 5 mark in the postseason.

The Best of the Rest