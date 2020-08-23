SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeGM ReportFeatured ContentDivision OpponentsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Baltimore Ravens to Part Ways With Earl Thomas Today Due to Recent Happenings

BrandonLittle

The Baltimore Ravens will be releasing or trading pro bowl saftey Earl Thomas today, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

This stems from a scuffle Thomas was a part of in practice when he threw a punch at Ravens saftey Chuck Clark. Thomas then went to Instagram to explain tensions were high and he was upset on a missed coverage, but it should have never have been that serious.

Thomas signed a four year deal with the Ravens in 2019 worth 55 million and 32 of it was guaranteed. A team that would trade for him would have to willingly take on that contract and the attitude Thomas seems to have grown. It looks to be more likely that he is released as the Ravens have next to no trade leverage since they said they would be releasing him either way. This could just be the Ravens wanting to invest the money elsewhere since Thomas hasn’t lived up to the price tag. 

John Dorsey was interested in signing Thomas before last season, luckily Cleveland was able to dodge that bullet. Thomas played mediocre against the Browns last season, as many remember him letting up on a Nick Chubb run.

The Dallas Cowboys are the lead favorite to sign Thomas if he is cut from his current team. Dallas has been linked to other star safety’s including Jamal Adams before he was traded, the Cowboys could use some help on the back end. Baltimore has a problem on it’s hands that should be solved at some point today with Earl Thomas finding a new home. 

Comments

Division Opponents

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Browns Shut Down Practice Sunday in Response to Lab Findings

In response to one particular lab in New Jersey, the Cleveland Browns have shut down football activities for Sunday.

Pete Smith

Browns Rookie Report: How The Draft Class Is Performing

After a week and a half of practices, both with shells and full pads, the early returns on the 2020 NFL Draft class for the Cleveland Browns have been positive. The amount of success each is experiencing varies, but they collectively look like they belong on an NFL roster.

Pete Smith

Browns Sign DT Ricky Walker

Saturday, the Cleveland Browns announced the signing of defensive tackle Ricky Walker.

Pete Smith

Optimism on Browns Injury Front

The Cleveland Browns have gotten some optimistic reports about some of the players that have suffered injuries, including a pair returning to a full workload on a Saturday in shells.

Pete Smith

Nick Chubb Clears Concussion Protocol, Back at Practice

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has cleared concussion protocol just a few days after suffering the hit from Mack Wilson and should be back to practice today.

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns to Work Out Former Super Bowl MVP Malcom Smith

With the loss of Mack Wilson an unproven linebacker room became a lot thinner. This week the Cleveland Browns will be working out a linebacker who was once a super bowl MVP.

BrandonLittle

Browns Announce CB Kevin Johnson Suffered Lacerated Liver

Cornerback Kevin Johnson has suffered a lacerated liver per an announcement from the team. He was admitted to University Hospitals and is expected to be held for observation for another 24 hours at least.

Pete Smith

by

Dopeitsparish

Mack Wilson Could Miss 6 to 8 Weeks If He Doesn't Require Surgery

The extent of the injury sustained by Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson is not yet known due to the amount of swelling in his knee. Should he avoid surgery, the recovery could be in six to eight weeks per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Pete Smith

Browns Thoughts After Two Padded Practices: One Rookie Looks Good Early

With two padded practices complete, the Cleveland Browns have unfortunately had two injuries. They've also been able to get a lot done and some trends are starting to develop.

Pete Smith

by

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns Had Visits From Multiple Players Today, Including Four Kickers

Depth at some positions is shorter than others for the Cleveland Browns, they brought in multiple players Wednesday afternoon for workouts and visits.

BrandonLittle