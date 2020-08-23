Baltimore Ravens to Part Ways With Earl Thomas Today Due to Recent Happenings

The Baltimore Ravens will be releasing or trading pro bowl saftey Earl Thomas today, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

This stems from a scuffle Thomas was a part of in practice when he threw a punch at Ravens saftey Chuck Clark. Thomas then went to Instagram to explain tensions were high and he was upset on a missed coverage, but it should have never have been that serious.

Thomas signed a four year deal with the Ravens in 2019 worth 55 million and 32 of it was guaranteed. A team that would trade for him would have to willingly take on that contract and the attitude Thomas seems to have grown. It looks to be more likely that he is released as the Ravens have next to no trade leverage since they said they would be releasing him either way. This could just be the Ravens wanting to invest the money elsewhere since Thomas hasn’t lived up to the price tag.

John Dorsey was interested in signing Thomas before last season, luckily Cleveland was able to dodge that bullet. Thomas played mediocre against the Browns last season, as many remember him letting up on a Nick Chubb run.

The Dallas Cowboys are the lead favorite to sign Thomas if he is cut from his current team. Dallas has been linked to other star safety’s including Jamal Adams before he was traded, the Cowboys could use some help on the back end. Baltimore has a problem on it’s hands that should be solved at some point today with Earl Thomas finding a new home.