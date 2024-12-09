Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs Week 15 Betting Lines And Odds
Just four games remain in the Cleveland Browns 2024 schedule, and after a Week 14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the playoffs are no longer even a possibility for the now 3-10 Browns.
That doesn't mean Cleveland won't have plenty to play for down the stretch of the season as team brass starts figuring out what the 2025 team may look like, and who will be a part of it. That conversation starts primarily with quarterback Jameis Winston, who has delivered some promising moments for the Browns in keeping the team competitive throughout a largely lost season.
It won't get any easier for Winston and company from here as they brace for a mid-December matchup with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
The AFC leading Chiefs will come to Cleveland in Week 15 with plenty of fanfare. It's a homecoming game of sorts for star tight end Travis Kelce – a Cleveland Heights native – and speculation is already underway regarding whether or not his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift will be in attendance for the game.
That all makes for a fun side story, but from a football lens, the Chiefs are in hot pursuit of a three-peat as Super Bowl champions, which makes Sunday an interesting opportunity for the Browns to potentially help derail those plans, and put some pressure on Kansas City down the stretch to hold onto the No. 1 seed in the conference.
Despite being at home, the FanDuel Sportsbook considers the Browns 5.5-pount underdogs against the Chiefs. Bettors can look to win some money by playing the Browns moneyline at +220 and the over/under for the game is set at 43.5 to open the week.
