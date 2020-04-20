BrownsDigest
3 Players The Cleveland Browns Should Not Draft In The First Round

Pete Smith

After months of discussing who the Cleveland Browns might be interested in, who they are targeting and projecting what they will do in the 2020 NFL Draft, this is the week it finally happens. There are also players, some of which are quite popular with fans and some media that the team should not draft in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

It's less about talent than fit and what the Browns are trying to build. Their plan seems to heavily emphasize certain positions, while putting others on the back burner. On defense, the team seems to put a high priority on players that can impact the opposing quarterback or take away opposing receivers. Run defense is treated as more of a specialized role and sub package trait than the main attraction. The linebacker position seems to be an area where the team feels like they can make it work on a budget.

Offensively, the only position they don't have money heavily invested in is running back. They are striking a delicate balance in spots like the offensive line and tight end, but that may all change in the event they have to pay a franchise quarterback a franchise contract.

The one consideration to make on offense is they seem to value having multiple tight ends as well as the ability to use a fullback and the impact it has on wide receiver. Namely, while other teams increasingly have three 'starters' at that spot for how often they use that many on the field, the Browns will mostly roll with two receivers on the field and there will be times when they only have one. These are all factors that will likely play into the decisions the Browns make in this year's draft.

