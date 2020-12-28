4 Issues at Heart of Jets Loss Doomed Browns Against Steelers

The Cleveland Browns were hampered by outside circumstances, but the keys that lost the them the game against the New York Jets were also major factors in losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Circumstances outside of control of the Cleveland Browns obviously played a role in the loss to the New York Jets, but the issues that ultimately doomed them in that loss were also major problems in the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier in the season.

When the team endures the autopsy of the incredibly frustrating loss to the Jets on tape, the Browns players and coaches should be careful to note the similarities in what caused them to lose this game as they were all critical factors in why the Browns were blown out in Pittsburgh 38-7.

The offensive line, the biggest strength of the team, had its worst game in Pittsburgh. Thoroughly dominated, an issue that was true across the board, the game against the Jets had a similar feel, though the reasons were different.

Rookie Nick Harris is a 22-year old rookie who looks to be a year or two away from having the strength to play regularly. It's impressive he did as well as he did against the New York Giants, but he was exposed against the Jets and little reason to believe he has a better chance against the vaunted Steelers front.

The health of Wyatt Teller's ankle will be a major focus this week because the Browns need him to play. Without Chris Hubbard, who wasn't a good matchup against the Steelers, the drop off from Teller to Harris is almost as dramatic as Joe Thomas to Desmond Harrison.

The expectations for Kendall Lamm were realistically higher and he did not meet them. It was a struggle. He looked stiff and had major problems in pass protection, which will only be more problematic against the Steelers with a variety of athletic rushers.

Jedrick Wills is nowhere near his potential, but the three months since the first matchup against the Steelers will hopefully have served him well.

The second issue that killed the Browns both against the Jets and the Steelers was turnovers. And in both games, they have revolved around Baker Mayfield.

It's fair to say that the Mayfield that went to Pittsburgh is unrecognizable from the one that has been playing since the bye week, but his turnovers were at the heart of both losses.

Against the Steelers, it was inexcusable interceptions that were among the worst in Mayfield's career. With the Jets, it was fumbles. One caused by holding the ball too long on a play that wasn't happening while the other was the critical fourth down on the Browns final drive of the game. It just can't happen.

In typical Mayfield fashion, he didn't hesitate to own it and put the entire loss on himself. He understands what it takes to win and has never shied away from the bright lights and big stage as he's shown not only this season but throughout his career. Nevertheless, Mayfield has to protect the ball against the Steelers and avoid handing them short fields or points outright.

Coverage breakdowns in week five in a new system are understandable, even if they are devastating and infuriating. Still dealing with them in week 16, when the Jets scored at least one touchdown when players are pointing at each other because they though the other player was responsible for them is inexcusable.

The Browns aren't running a bunch of complicated coverages with ornate blitzes and creative responsibilities. So it's difficult to believe defensive coordinator Joe Woods is the problem, but something is wrong with the communication, which might be on Woods. and it might be on players.

The Browns are going to be overhauling the defense in the offseason and players that are on the bubble making these kinds of mistakes at this juncture of the season are making it easy for the team to move on from them,

Last but not least, head coach Kevin Stefanski has appeared flustered as a play caller exactly three times this season. The opening game against the Baltimore Ravens, week five against the Steelers and the first half against the Jets.

It's difficult to blame Stefanski given the loss of four receivers within 24 hours of the game, but he also didn't always help himself. Some of it was caused by drops, penalties and drives that were over before they even started, but it took Stefanski almost a half to find his groove in play calling.

So when Stefanski says he was outcoached as he did in the post game presser, that appears to be what he's referring. He's giving credit to the Jets coaching staff, but it really seems as if he was talking about himself.

What stuck out about the Browns game plan was their unwillingness to stray from convention. They played Marvin Hall and Ja'Marcus Bradley almost the entire game. In games when they've had the receivers they were missing, the Browns have been more willing to go with creative personnel usage.

And in an honest moment, Stefanski would probably admit the same thing.

Certainly, the Browns getting the four receivers back will be critical for the Browns as they take on the Steelers. If nothing else, Mayfield should play faster because he can trust them. Nevertheless, not having receivers isn't what doomed the Browns against the Jets. It's been the issues that have consistently been a problem in all five of the Browns losses this season including the first game against the Steelers. If they can correct those issues or at least a few of them, it will greatly improve their chances to reach 11-5 and make the playoffs.