5 Inside Linebackers For The Cleveland Browns In The 2020 NFL Draft

The value placed on the linebacker position by the Cleveland Browns has changed with the hiring of Andrew Berry as general manager and Kevin Stefanski as head coach. One of the first big decisions the team made was allowing linebacker Joe Schobert to leave in free agency with a linebacker group that has massive holes in it. The one signing the Browns have made at this position is B.J. Goodson, who is a role player.

The Browns are taking the attitude that when it comes to their defense, defensive linemen that impact the quarterback and defensive backs that can cover are where the money and higher draft picks are utilized, so linebacker is a position that needs to function on a budget.

The easiest way to enable the linebackers to be effective is to make their roles extremely specific, allowing them to focus and thrive on a specific area of the game. And if Goodson at inside linebacker is a hint of what they want there, it's to be excellent when it comes to playing the run.

Players like Goodson and defensive tackle Andrew Billings are there to shine against the run and when opponents are put into predictable passing situations, get them off the field in favor of players more equipped to defend the passing game. And if players like Goodson are asked to make significant contributions in the passing game, it likely won't end well.

The weak side linebacker will likely be asked to do more in terms of coverage responsibilities and slide inside in more obvious passing situations.

Cleveland Browns Unveil Highly Anticipated Uniforms

After years of waiting and weeks of teasing, the Cleveland Browns have unveiled their highly anticipated uniforms for the 2020 season and beyond.

5 Wide Receivers For The Browns In the 2020 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns are a wild card when it comes to the 2020 NFL Draft at wide receiver. They could certainly use one, but it's wide open in terms of the type they'd like. Nevertheless, there are five potential fits for the Browns in this year's class.

Atlanta Falcons A Potential Trade Partner?

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Atlanta Falcons are motivated to move up in the 2020 NFL Draft. Likely in an attempt to improve their defense, they could be a trade partner for the Cleveland Browns in the event the Browns don't like their options at 10th pick.

Browns Building With Eye Toward Super Bowl Run in 2021 or 2022

Between the way the Cleveland Browns have almost completely built their offense and the cap space they can rollover to 2021, the team would only theoretically have to build a defense to make a run for the Super Bowl.

Wisconsin Edge Rusher Zack Baun Tests Positive For Diluted Sample At NFL Scouting Combine

Wisconsin Edge Defender and potential Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft target Zack Baun tested positive for a diluted sample at the NFL Scouting Combine according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

5 Edge Rushers For The Browns In The 2020 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns are in pretty good shape with their edge rushers for 2020 with Myles Garrett, Olivier Vernon and Adrian Clayborn, but they could be in the market for a fourth edge rusher if the value is there.

Karl Joseph Signs Contract With Browns, Still Waiting To Complete Physical

Karl Joseph has signed his contract with the Cleveland Browns, but he has not completed a physical. He was the last player the Browns were waiting to sign officially among players they had agreed to deals with during free agency.

Jenny Vrentas's Latest Mock Draft One Trade Short

In her latest mock draft, Jenny Vrentas provides a realistic scenario that would seemingly leave the Cleveland Browns in a tough spot. Where it goes from there is hardly ideal.

Bucs Rumored To Want To Trade Up For Tackle To Protect Tom Brady

With the signing of Tom Brady to be their quarterback, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in win now mode. As a result, they are rumored to be in the market to trade up from 14th pick for an offensive tackle to protect Brady, which could have an impact on the Cleveland Browns.

In Connection With Uniform Reveal, Browns Announce ‘Hats Off to Our Heroes’ Fund

The Cleveland Browns have announced the 'Hats Off to Our Heroes' Fund to coincide with their uniform release on Wednesday. It's an initiative created to commit proceeds from jersey sales to those being pressed into duty as a result of COVID-19.

