The value placed on the linebacker position by the Cleveland Browns has changed with the hiring of Andrew Berry as general manager and Kevin Stefanski as head coach. One of the first big decisions the team made was allowing linebacker Joe Schobert to leave in free agency with a linebacker group that has massive holes in it. The one signing the Browns have made at this position is B.J. Goodson, who is a role player.

The Browns are taking the attitude that when it comes to their defense, defensive linemen that impact the quarterback and defensive backs that can cover are where the money and higher draft picks are utilized, so linebacker is a position that needs to function on a budget.

The easiest way to enable the linebackers to be effective is to make their roles extremely specific, allowing them to focus and thrive on a specific area of the game. And if Goodson at inside linebacker is a hint of what they want there, it's to be excellent when it comes to playing the run.

Players like Goodson and defensive tackle Andrew Billings are there to shine against the run and when opponents are put into predictable passing situations, get them off the field in favor of players more equipped to defend the passing game. And if players like Goodson are asked to make significant contributions in the passing game, it likely won't end well.

The weak side linebacker will likely be asked to do more in terms of coverage responsibilities and slide inside in more obvious passing situations.