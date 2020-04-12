The Cleveland Browns have one of the most talented running back tandems in the league with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, but between the restricted tender that would only keep Hunt one more year before he becomes an unrestricted free agent and the potential impact of COVID-19 on the 2020 season, the Browns might prefer to trade him. Were that to happen, they'd need to replace him, likely on day three of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The addition of Andy Janovich at fullback should prove beneficial for Hunt, who had his best seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs running behind a fullback, who functioned as his eyes in a zone blocking scheme. Last season, the Browns coaching staff seemed so unwilling to trust Hunt's eyes, they ran him almost exclusively on gap blocking plays.

As talented as Hunt is, he might be a commodity for a few teams, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who, COVID-19 or not, are not in a position to wait until next year. They could use a running back that can help them in the passing game, particularly one as cheap as Hunt would be on his restricted tender.

If the Browns determine they aren't interested in keeping and paying Hunt potentially a larger contract after 2020 and the impact of COVID-19 is already shifting their vision for this season, focusing more on 2021 to make a move, trading him might be the most prudent course of action.

Drafting a day three running back in a strong class would give them an option behind Chubb, fully acknowledging that he's their featured back, which was clearly the case last season. They would also get that player on a three-year contract as opposed to the uncertain situation they have with Hunt presently.