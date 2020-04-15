With time winding down until the NFL Draft, it's time to start projecting some fits for the Cleveland Browns. There is an unfortunate lack of hard data this year to utilize, but the information that is available plus the tape provide plenty of attractive options for the Browns.

This year's wide receiver class is impressive, not only in terms of talent, but with the diversity of body types, styles and players that fit certain offenses. The Browns present an interesting dynamic when it comes to the receiver position in this draft class.

On one hand, the Browns have Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry. Both are coming off of seasons that were not what was expected for a few reasons. Landry arguably had the second best season of his career, but Beckham had maybe his worst. A huge factor in not getting the explosive passing game they were hoping was due to the fact both were playing through injuries.

The Browns don't necessarily need a starter, but they may need someone who can play now depending on how Landry's hip recovers. The position group lacks depth anyway. Beyond that, they may be looking for long term help there in case the Browns make a choice between keeping Beckham or Landry.

The other factor with the Browns is their tight end-centric offense. That really removes a lot of limits for potential receiver targets. They don't need to get a receiver that can necessarily thrive on the boundary or the slot. The structure of their offense with tight ends setting the formation, the Browns can put a receiver basically anywhere on the field they feel can set them up for success or provide a tactical advantage.

The Browns may have stylistic preferences they have yet to reveal, but the way their offense is structured, nothing is forcing them one way or another, making them a real wild card in terms of what type of receiver they might target in this class.