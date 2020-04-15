BrownsDigest
5 Wide Receivers For The Cleveland Browns In the 2020 NFL Draft

Pete Smith

With time winding down until the NFL Draft, it's time to start projecting some fits for the Cleveland Browns. There is an unfortunate lack of hard data this year to utilize, but the information that is available plus the tape provide plenty of attractive options for the Browns. 

This year's wide receiver class is impressive, not only in terms of talent, but with the diversity of body types, styles and players that fit certain offenses. The Browns present an interesting dynamic when it comes to the receiver position in this draft class.

On one hand, the Browns have Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry. Both are coming off of seasons that were not what was expected for a few reasons. Landry arguably had the second best season of his career, but Beckham had maybe his worst. A huge factor in not getting the explosive passing game they were hoping was due to the fact both were playing through injuries.

The Browns don't necessarily need a starter, but they may need someone who can play now depending on how Landry's hip recovers. The position group lacks depth anyway. Beyond that, they may be looking for long term help there in case the Browns make a choice between keeping Beckham or Landry.

The other factor with the Browns is their tight end-centric offense. That really removes a lot of limits for potential receiver targets. They don't need to get a receiver that can necessarily thrive on the boundary or the slot. The structure of their offense with tight ends setting the formation, the Browns can put a receiver basically anywhere on the field they feel can set them up for success or provide a tactical advantage.

The Browns may have stylistic preferences they have yet to reveal, but the way their offense is structured, nothing is forcing them one way or another, making them a real wild card in terms of what type of receiver they might target in this class.

Wisconsin Edge Rusher Zack Baun Tests Positive For Diluted Sample At NFL Scouting Combine

Wisconsin Edge Defender and potential Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft target Zack Baun tested positive for a diluted sample at the NFL Scouting Combine according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Pete Smith

5 Edge Rushers For The Browns In The 2020 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns are in pretty good shape with their edge rushers for 2020 with Myles Garrett, Olivier Vernon and Adrian Clayborn, but they could be in the market for a fourth edge rusher if the value is there.

Pete Smith

Bucs Rumored To Want To Trade Up For Tackle To Protect Tom Brady

With the signing of Tom Brady to be their quarterback, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in win now mode. As a result, they are rumored to be in the market to trade up from 14th pick for an offensive tackle to protect Brady, which could have an impact on the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

Footballfan55

Browns Building With Eye Toward Super Bowl Run in 2021 or 2022

Between the way the Cleveland Browns have almost completely built their offense and the cap space they can rollover to 2021, the team would only theoretically have to build a defense to make a run for the Super Bowl.

Pete Smith

In Connection With Uniform Reveal, Browns Announce ‘Hats Off to Our Heroes’ Fund

The Cleveland Browns have announced the 'Hats Off to Our Heroes' Fund to coincide with their uniform release on Wednesday. It's an initiative created to commit proceeds from jersey sales to those being pressed into duty as a result of COVID-19.

Pete Smith

Footballfan55

NFL Announces Virtual OTAs Starting Next Monday, Which Benefits The Browns, Makes Draft Now More Necessary

The NFL, in agreement with NFLPA, has announced their plan to begin virtual OTAs starting next Monday, the 20th of April. Teams will be able to start giving players information such as playbooks and teaching them various systems while players will be able to comply with their workout bonuses in their contract.

Pete Smith

Footballfan55

Jenny Vrentas's Latest Mock Draft One Trade Short

In her latest mock draft, Jenny Vrentas provides a realistic scenario that would seemingly leave the Cleveland Browns in a tough spot. Where it goes from there is hardly ideal.

Pete Smith

Karl Joseph Signs Contract With Browns, Still Waiting To Complete Physical

Karl Joseph has signed his contract with the Cleveland Browns, but he has not completed a physical. He was the last player the Browns were waiting to sign officially among players they had agreed to deals with during free agency.

Pete Smith

Footballfan55

5 Defensive Tackles For The Browns In The 2020 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have improved their defensive tackle rotation through free agency with the addition of Andrew Billings to bolster the nose, but they could use another three-technique from the 2020 NFL Draft to improve the rotation as well as the interior pass rush.

Pete Smith

5 Running Backs For The Browns In The 2020 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have to make a determination on how they will approach Kareem Hunt for this season and the future. Depending on their decision with Hunt, that could lead them to selecting a running back in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Pete Smith