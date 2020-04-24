BrownsDigest
5 Wide Receivers For The Cleveland Browns On Day Two of the 2020 NFL Draft

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns got a huge piece of the offensive puzzle the first night of the 2020 NFL Draft by selecting Jedrick Wills. There's a compelling argument the offense at least for this season is done. However, the one area that could use depth is wide receiver. The Browns may not plan to run as many three receiver sets as many teams, but they could simply use depth behind Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry.

Both Beckham and Landry played through injury the entire 2019 season and currently, Landry is rehabbing from hip surgery he had in February. He's on his feet now with a goal of being ready for training camp whenever that actually starts this year, but whether that happens or not, the Browns just don't have much in the way of depth there currently.

If one of their top receivers were to get injured and miss time during the season or even just practice, they could use more help there to improve the group. Further, it's unclear how long the Browns will keep both Beckham and Landry on the team, given their respective contracts. And if they were to take a receiver in round two, it might not necessarily mean the Browns were going to move one of them after this season, but it would at least raise the possibility.

The fact the Browns are planning to utilize multiple tight ends opens up the options at receiver. They can have more of an open mind in terms of style and fit. In other words, they have the freedom not to concern themselves with whether a receiver thrives on the boundary or in the slot, since tight ends allow them to manipulate formations to put them wherever they are most likely to succeed.

That could also mean taking receivers that are more offensive weapon than necessarily receiver. Players that thrive with the ball in their hands and can create offense, whether it's thrown to them or handed to them, such as on a jet sweep or a quick screen. They could go in any number of directions, but this is an incredibly talented receiver class and it seems like the Browns will want to draft a receiver at some point.

