A Few Games That Stick Out On The Cleveland Browns Schedule

BrandonLittle

With the National Football League releasing their schedule Thursday night, fans had a chance to see the schedule for the first time. Also, that gave us writers a chance to think about this schedule more in depth.

After doing some thinking about the Cleveland Browns 2020 schedule, I think they lucked out with a pretty good schedule. Kevin Stefanski and co. have to be excited about the opportunity this puts in front of them to potentially make an early impact. Besides their first game against the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland could be favored in their next two, very likely. Heading to Baltimore to open the season is no doubt a tough start to the season for Cleveland. A point to be made though, Cleveland does not travel to the west coast this season.

Weeks 2 & 3 Cincinnati Bengals & Washington Redskins: I paired these two games together, as they are two teams that are a lot alike and played in back to back weeks between week two and week three for the Browns. Both teams provide a young quarterback that the Cleveland defensive line could look to rattle. Joe Burrow and Dwayne Haskins don’t want to see Myles Garrett, but they likely will, potentially multiple times each game.

Both teams will be toward the bottom of the league once again this season, as they’re nearing the end of their tank it seems. After opening the season against a juggernaut of a team in Baltimore, the Browns will get two much easier games at home against Cincinnati and the Redskins the following week. A quick thought is that this comes off as easier games for the Browns evolving defense, it’s a lot simpler to take advantage of a rookie quarterback in the league.

The break in games from week three through 14 really is a point where we will find out who the Cleveland Browns are, including a BYE week.

Week 14 Baltimore Ravens: The Cleveland Browns will host Baltimore in week 14, as they open the season against them in week one as well. This game will be played on Monday Night Football in the prime time slot, per usual. By this time of year, we will have a firm grasp at what exactly teams are and where they are heading.

Baltimore could likely be a 10 or 11 win team by this game already, as they have what it takes to win it all. Cleveland, if everything is going right, they should at least be a .500 team still fighting for a spot in the playoffs. A home game for Cleveland that comes off as a big time chance to gain some confidence and take down the AFC North favorite.

Plenty of things could be on the line in this one. Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield in a prime time matchup. Odell Beckham Jr with a chance to put on a show, as well as an emerging Cleveland defense could try to make a statement. This is obviously a long time away, near the end of the season. But, all possibilities to look at.

Week 15 New York Giants: You know exactly why this one is highlighted. Odell Beckham Jr’s return to New York, where he played a few years and became a star before being traded to Cleveland.

This game will naturally bring in a ton of viewers. No doubt that the former Giant will look to burn his old team, Cleveland will target him as often as the game plan allows. The Giants don’t have a cornerback with the caliber to stop Beckham, so that’ll be interesting to see.

Also, Cleveland will get their first look at second year signal caller, Daniel Jones. A player that many thought was picked to early, but showed some good signs in his rookie season. Saquon Barkley and Evan Ingram will be playmakers that Cleveland will need to keep in check. An interesting game late season here.

Week 17 Pittsburgh Steelers: This is speaking into the future, but this game could have a lot of meaning to it when week 17 rolls around. Splitting the series last season, very well could be the same result this coming season. Pittsburgh will have their veteran quarterback back under center, they’ll likely be a better team in that term.

With the schedule the two teams play and if the Browns can put together some wins, these two teams very well could be fighting for a wildcard all the way up until week the final whistle of this one. That’s obviously speaking into existence, but not crazy to think it could happen. Both teams will have some new faces and some of the same ones. Cleveland will need to handle TJ Watt much better, Pittsburgh will get another look at Myles Garrett.

Cleveland may have their own version of Minkah Fitzpatrick in Grant Delpit, comparable players in multiple aspects. It’ll be fun to watch these two players take turns defending their teams back end. Steelers and the Browns don’t like each other, it’s no secret. A playoff like vibe could be in the air in week 17, you never know. 

