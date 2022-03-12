Amari Cooper is a Productive First Step to Improving Browns WR Issues

Amari Cooper isn't a superstar receiver, but he's a player that can improve the Cleveland Browns passing offense and allow them some flexibility, adding to his value.

The Cleveland Browns have been living a lie at wide receiver the past two seasons, a position they were put in by the previous regime led by former general manager John Dorsey. With Odell Beckham Jr. gone and Jarvis Landry likely to follow, the Browns are in position to overhaul that group.

Starting with a trade for Amari Cooper is a solid, logical move that gives them some options. The price was right and the acquisition is an upgrade to a receiver room that needs to do a better job defeating man coverage and creating space. Cooper's contract is cumbersome, but that's why the Browns were able to get him for a fifth round draft pick.

There's a possibility that Cooper will only play this one season in Cleveland. That should not diminish the value of this trade. Anything beyond that should be viewed as a bonus and would likely come with a restructured deal with the aim of lowering his salary in exchange for guarantees.

It enables the Browns to enter free agency without feeling the need to overextend chasing after available receivers. If the right fit comes along, they can move on it. Should the bidding get out of control, they can explore other trade options or wait for the NFL Draft to further invest.

The freedom not to be forced into pursuing this free agent class of wide receivers alone might be worth a fifth round pick. While there are some talented receiving threats primed to hit the open market, the line between getting a nice player that can help a team and ending up with a regrettable contract looks thin. Save for Davante Adams, Cooper is on par if not better than every option available.

The only receiver the Browns have had since Kevin Stefanski has been head coach of the that could create space and defeat man coverage consistently was Beckham. The good news is that Cooper can help in those areas, which has the potential to open up the offense.

The key is not expecting Cooper to carry the offense, which often proved to be a pitfall with Beckham. Stefanski does not want to force passes to a particular player. Focusing on efficiency, he wants the offense to take what the defense is giving them, exploiting the path of least resistance, which then forces defenses to make difficult choices. When it has worked, the Browns offense showed capable of scoring 40+ points in games. If often didn't feel like they were expending much effort to do it either.

This past season, with so many players injured or otherwise ineffective, it often appeared to be a Herculean task to score more than 20. A player like Cooper should help the Browns punish man coverage while forcing opponents to play their safeties further back. That should not only create space for their tight ends but their running game as well.

Cooper does not fix the problems at wide receiver by himself, but could be a prudent first step to allowing Stefanski and the Browns to showcasing an improved passing offense.